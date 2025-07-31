UCF Defense Enters Season With Plenty To Prove After Recent Struggles
The UCF Knights are looking to bring winning back to the program next season. It doesn't just rely on who is the starting quarterback, but also whether the defense can get stops on the field. Last year, they gave up an average of 29.1 points per game, which ranked in the bottom half of all college football. If Scott Frost and the Knights want to prove doubters wrong, they need to tighten up on that side of the field.
On a positive note, the Knights had a strong rushing defense last season, giving up 125.3 per game, which ranked top 30 of all college football. They will need to maintain that and build off that success for the rest of the defense to pick up.
Another area the team struggled defensively was sacks, only two per game, which tied for 60th. The defensive line needs to establish pressure to create turnovers.
As the Knights completely reset with over 60 newcomers, there are signs that the team is in better shape defensively.
Defensive tackle John Walker returns from his meniscus injury and will be an impactful player next season. He is expected to anchor the interior rotation.
Edge rushers Nyjalik Kelly and Malachi Lawrence are a strong duo when it comes to creating pressure. They combined for 15 sacks last season. Both are expected to take that next step in their games.
The Knights also upgraded their linebacker depth and secondary with multiple new faces from the transfer portal. They all bring tremendous potential for the team, along with a new staff to guide them.
"Don't get too complacent in doing your job," Lawrence said. Just do it right by filling the right gaps so that your other teammates can eat. Sometimes you get rewarded for doing your job."
It's a new start for the Knights, one that hopes to finish with better results on the field this upcoming season.
