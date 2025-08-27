UCF Knights Disrespected In Big 12 Expert Predictions List
The UCF Knights' season is nearly underway, ready to kick off the second stint of Scott Frost. The roster may not have the same amount of talent as some of the other top teams in the Big 12, but that's no reason to count them out. The players acknowledge that they are not receiving any respect and are embracing an underdog mentality.
Frost recently made the official announcement of Cam Fancher as the Knights' starting quarterback. He has experience with his previous stints at Marshall and Florida Atlantic University.
Some other good quality pieces could lead the Knights to a successful season. Starting running back Myles Montgomery is looking to break out. Tight ends Dylan Wade and Kylan Fox are likely to be very productive in Frost's system. On the defensive end, Malachi Lawrence, John Walker, and Antione Jackson can deliver an impact.
However, most media outlets appear to agree that the Knights aren't serious. In a recent article by CBS Sports, a group of experts laid out their predictions on the order of the Big 12 from top to bottom. Seven out of nine had the Knights ranked at the very bottom of their lists; the other two had the team second-to-last.
The experts did not elaborate on their list, nor did they predict records. The article also featured a section on "most underrated teams" and "bold predictions," but the Knights weren't mentioned in either.
Frost and the players have been dealing with this treatment for most of the offseason, but don't let it affect their mindsets. They believe in one another and what they can accomplish this season.
