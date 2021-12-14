UCF Softball Releases 2022 Schedule

The UCF Softball team looks to a competitive 2022 regular season schedule.

Orlando – UCF softball will face some big opponents in their 2022 season. The Knights will feel right at home with the first 22 of their 56 games of the season set in the state of Florida. They will face 35 different opponents, 23 of which had a winning record in 2021.

The Knights, also known as #TeamXXI on their Instagram account, will face 16 teams that made the 2021 postseason. They have matchups against Georgia, Florida State, and James Madison University, who all participated in the Women’s College World Series.

#TeamXXI will open their season at home against the Georgia Bulldogs on Feb. 10. They will then host the Black and Gold Classic where they will host Minnesota, Fresno State, and Longwood.

Their second tournament will be the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, the nation’s premiere softball tournament. There they will have matchups against Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Texas, and Florida State. Their final tournament will be the Knights Classic, where they will host Ole Miss, JMU, DePaul, Florida, and Oakland.

UCF will hit the road to the west coast for their first set of away games outside the state of Florida playing seven games in six days the second week of March. They will participate in the Judi Garman Classic, their final tournament of the season.

After returning from the west coast, UCF softball will begin to Prepare for American Athletic Conference games. They will gear up for a series against their bitter rival USF for a classic War On I-4 series, their first AAC action of the season.

The Knights will head to Gainesville to finish their home-and-home series against Florida following the War On I-4. The Knights will then play another rival in-state school in Florida after taking both games last year. UCF won an 8-6 thriller at home against the Gators with a seventh inning comeback, capping off the win with a walk-off two-run homerun. In their second meeting, the Knights had no trouble handling the Gators, cruising to a 7-0 win.

The Black and Gold will finish their non-conference schedule at the beginning of April with games against Virginia Tech and North Florida. They will resume their conference play as they host Memphis and East Carolina. The Knights have an away series against Houston and return to the Plex to host Tulsa. #TeamXXI will conclude their season at Wichita State, which will be a rematch of the AAC championship game.

The Knights will have a tough schedule throughout the season, especially in the month of February. Even with big opponents on the schedule, they are optimistic they will be able to make it back to the NCAA tournament. The Knights finished their season last year with a 41-19-1 record.

Here’s the full 2022 UCF Women’s Softball Schedule.

