Talking Atlanta Football with Delontae Amey of Creekside High School

One of the biggest hotbeds of high school football talent in America would be Atlanta, ‘the ATL.’ It’s producing talent at an alarming rate and programs across the country. Oregon, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Michigan, Auburn and Notre Dame are all making concerted efforts to sign Peach State talent that plays high school football in the Atlanta metro area.

Growing up on the southside of Atlanta and attending Banneker High School, Delontae Amey saw a ton of talent come onto the field with him, and once again when he turned in his cleats for a whistle and he began to coach football.

Playing against teams that had Cam Newton like Westlake, as well as Eric Berry at Creekside, ironically where Amey now coaches, were the norm and not the exception. Even since the days of Newton and Berry, the city of Atlanta just keeps rolling out the talent.

During the podcast, Coach Amey talked about the players he’s been able to coach and coach against. Current Alabama sophomore safety Brian Branch played under Coach Amey at Sandy Creek High School, and that’s a player that Coach Amey discusses specifically as one of the true dogs he’s been around.

He was not surprised at Branch’s success in Tuscaloosa, Ala., nor was he surprised at the way now State Champion Travis Hunter keeps wowing people as he led his Collins Hill team to the 7A State Championship this past weekend.

Overall, it’s a fantastic episode discussing the ins and outs of what it’s like to play football in the city of Atlanta. Hit play, sit back, relax and enjoy!

