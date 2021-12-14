Transfer Portal: Quinn Ewers to Texas

Coming out of high school, Southlake (Texas) Carroll native Quinn Ewers had numerous offers from programs like Alabama, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, and Michigan. In his sophomore and junior seasons, Ewers threw for a combined 6,445 yards, 73 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Ewers was a five-star recruit who originally was committed to playing football at Texas in October 2020. However, Ewers ended up decommiting from Texas and graduated high school in three years to enroll at Ohio State to start his college football career earlier. He also signed a NIL deal for a $1.4 million deal with GT Sports Marketing.

In June, a video surfaced of Ewers making a sidearm throw that many including the NFL’s Twitter compared to Patrick Mahomes.

Fast-forward to the end of the college football regular season and Ewers is now transferring back home to the University of Texas. He tweeted his decision on December 12, one day after starting Buckeye quarterback C.J. Stroud finished 4th in the Heisman Trophy vote.

Ewers will now join the Longhorns led by Head Coach Steve Sarkisian, with four years of eligibility left. The current quarterbacks on the Longhorns roster include junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card. They have a hard commitment from high school senior Maalik Murphy.

Thompson was the starter from the Longhorns and he finished this season with 2,113 yards, 24 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and completed 63.2% of his passes.

Ewers will compete to be Coach Sarkisian’s starting quarterback next season. An important fact to remember is that Coach Sarkisian served as the offensive coordinator for Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban last year when they won the National Championship.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Coach Sarkisian led an explosive offense that finished second in the country in points per game and fourth in total yards. If Ewers and the Longhorns can emulate the success that Coach Sarkisian had with the Crimson Tide, Ewers’ name could be called at next year’s Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

You will find me on Twitter: @MarcMiceli_

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

State of Florida Recruiting Notebook: Coaching Changes Shake up Final Decisions

Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Bo Nix and Gus Malzahn Possibly Reuniting, a Few Thoughts

UCF QB Commitment Thomas Castellanos Opens up About His Recruitment and UCF

Talking Atlanta Football with Delontae Amey of Creekside High School

Down the Home Stretch, Thoughts on UCF Recruiting

Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray

The Transfer Portal, How it Changes High School Football Recruiting

Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?

Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games