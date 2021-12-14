UCF QB Commitment Thomas Castellanos Opens up About His Recruitment

One of UCF’s prized 2022 recruiting commitments would be Thomas Castellanos. The dual-threat signal caller can wow a crowd with his feet or his arm. He’s one of the most versatile football players in the country and the Knights are fortunate to be signing him this Wednesday, Dec. 15, to a National Letter of Intent.

To that end, UCF had to battle hard to get Castellanos. Overtures from numerous programs from Louisville, South Carolina, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia and many others wanted him, but not all at the same position. That’s where the story really becomes intriguing.

Seeing Castellanos completely dominate a wide receiver to the point that he did not allow him to release off the line of scrimmage is incredible. It’s also why he deserves to be considered a rare football player that could excel on either side of the pigskin.

This video reel of Castellanos highlights his natural athletic gifts:

Some of the topics during the podcas include Castellanos going in depth about his recruitment and his struggle with whether or not to play quarterback, how UCF Quarterback Coach GJ Kinne was pivotal for the Knights to gain his commitment, and what his expectations are of himself as he gets ready to play football for the Knights starting in the spring of 2022.

Castellanos even answered the difficult question of how he would defend himself if he was actually an opposing defensive coordinator.

All in all, Castellanos is one of the more entertaining recruiting interviews that Inside The Knights completed this year. He’s a special player and a special young man. UCF fans are going to really enjoy seeing Castellanos in a Knights’ uniform.

