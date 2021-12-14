Bo Nix and Gus Malzahn Possibly Reuniting, a Few Thoughts

Bo Nix is in the Transfer Portal and it would be interesting if he would rejoin his old coach, Gus Malzahn.

There are a lot of issues with the Transfer Portal, but it does provide intrigue as well. Take recently departed Auburn quarterback Bo Nix.

He was under the tutelage of now UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn for two years on the Plains. With Coach Malzahn being just down the road in Orlando now, perhaps another opportunity will reunite them both.

Nix knows the offense, Coach Malzahn and him know each other well, and it would allow for younger UCF quarterbacks to continue to learn under a veteran signal caller from the SEC West, the toughest division in college football.

Here are a few other thoughts about this presumed destination for Nix within the Sunshine State.

If Nix does come to UCF for one season, is that what’s best for the program long term? The question stems from Mikey Keene now having nine games as a starter under his belt, and there is a very talented quarterback coming to UCF from Waycross, Ga. by the name of Thomas Castellanos.

While they would definitely be able to learn under Nix, would that be the scenario they feel comfortable with?

College quarterbacks come and go like the wind as it is. Bringing in transfer quarterbacks can be risky business. The Transfer Portal could giveth, and the Transfer Portal could taketh away…

Further, maybe Nix wants to make his own way now. There’s certainly nothing wrong with cutting a new path in sport or in life. There’s a considerable amount of speculation that Nix will sign with the Knights, but how true is that thought process?

There’s certainly excitement in his game, and that’s why Nix is exciting to many UCF fans.

Nix could test the open waters of college football’s version of ‘free agency’ and he could end up in the Big 10 or even another SEC school. One can be assured that a former three-year starter in the SEC will receive plenty of phone calls.

Next, keep in mind that timing is important. How quickly will Nix be able to finalize his next and likely last stop in college football? If the UCF coaching staff, or any other staff, feels the need to know an answer quickly that could shake up Nix’s recruitment.

That’s just how recruiting works. Teams that need a transfer quarterback do not want to be left out in the cold waiting for a top signal caller to decide while several other quarterbacks in the Transfer Portal make their final decisions to head elsewhere in the meantime.

Quarterback is the most important position on the field. Missing at that position costs coach’s their jobs quite often. They know it, too.

Finally, there’s been a plethora of speculation that Nix will end up at Troy because his father Patrick Nix, the now Head Coach of Phenix City (Ala.) Central and former Auburn quarterback himself, will be on Troy’s coaching staff next season. Of course that would likely mean his son would follow along.

In the end, there are numerous scenarios that could play out for Nix. Will he be a part of the UCF family in the near future? That’s possible, but there are many other scenarios that could play out for Nix as well.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Senior Film Reviews: UCF’s 2022 Recruiting Class

Down the Home Stretch, Thoughts on UCF Recruiting

Podcast Interview with UCF Commitment Caden Kitler

Talking Tennessee Vols Recruiting with Matt Ray

Senior Evaluation: UCF DE Commitment Keahnist Thompson

Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray

The Transfer Portal, How it Changes High School Football Recruiting

Dillon Gabriel and Ole Miss: What Does Jeff Lebby Leaving the Rebels Change?

Florida Loses Two Big-Time Players for Gasparilla Bowl Against UCF

How the Transfer Portal and Opt-Outs Impact College Bowl Games

Florida Lost Copeland to Transfer Portal; Impacts Gasparilla Bowl Matchup with UCF

Scouting Quinshon Judkins, Running Back, Alabama All-Stars

UCF Commitment Jordan McDonald Talks UCF, Fellow Recruit Khurtiss Perry

Knights Offer Top Offensive Tackle Prospect Matthew McCoy From Creekside High School

Heisman Voters Failed Alabama's Will Anderson

UCF Now Has a Shot with Former Oregon Commitment TJ Dudley

Cristobal to Miami Changes Recruiting in the state of Florida

Copeland and Robinson Must Make Decisions About the NFL Draft

Investigating Billy Napier's Hiring, What's True and What's Important

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl