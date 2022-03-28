DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel Between Prime Truth and Team Tampa

One of the best ways to scout prep football talent stems from the seven-on-seven circuit. This past weekend was a tremendous example with numerous top prospects from the state of Florida all competing against one another. In the final game, two teams based out of the Tampa area met one another.

There was elite talent on each side of the field and it was a lot of fun to watch the competition during the DR Sportz Plant City finals. The number of future college players goes well beyond 20, just as an indicator of the overall skill one will see below.

The objective of the video is not to necessarily show every play and definitely not to discuss every player (we'd all be here a long, long time!). It's more about showcasing the overall level of skill that's on the field. The vast majority of the players below live in the greater Tampa area. There are some players from cities and areas like but not limited to St. Petersburg, Gainesville, The Villages, and surrounding suburbs of Tampa.

Prime Truth - DJ Pickett (FS/CB), Jerrick Gibson (RB/WR), and ZyCarl "CJ" Lewis (slot) are a few of the top players that will have their pick of college options, but Prime Truth has several other players that deserve a lot more recruiting attention as well. In particular, slot receiver Jacarree Kelly is one to watch. The rising senior from Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz is really quick and just scores touchdowns. He's a major reason why Prime Truth is on the rise.

Team Tampa - One of the deepest rosters from 15U through 18U in the country, players like Troy Bowles (linebacker), Bryson Rodgers (receiver), Dijon Johnson (cornerback) and Joquez Smith (RB/slot) were all making plays for their squad. It's also why each of them will play Power Five football. Look out for several of Team Tampa's 14, 15 and 16 year olds as well. Their names will soon be circulating around the recruiting world.

Prime Truth ended up winning the championship. It was the day they got over the hump and they deserve credit for the effort and execution. That's what competition should be about. Persevering and continuing to get better; that's also what leads to a team reaching its goals. Same goes for the individuals that participated.

The fine line on the big plays that went Prime Truth's way is hard to ignore as the reason they won. Next time, it's now up to the players for Team Tampa to step up their game and win a few more individual battles than they did on Sunday. There's no question the talent is there for Team Tampa to make it happen. They have proven that many times over.

Looking forward to seeing these two teams compete again at some point down the line as the talent level is fantastic on both teams.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

Why Are Many Top Prospects Suddenly Not Coming to Under Armour Camps?

Johnny Richardson Maturing On and Off the Gridiron

Reviewing Today’s Press Conferences: Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #5, OL Samuel Jackson

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Top Polk County Cornerback Visiting Knights

Prospect Profile: QB Malachi Singleton

UCF Recruiting Notes & Podcast

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #6, RB Johnny Richardson

Recruiting Class Impact: Linebacker Troy Ford, Jr.

Knights Add LB Troy Ford, Jr. to the 2023 Recruiting Class

UCF Football Recruiting News & Notes