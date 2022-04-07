Talking UCF's 'Big Boys' and Special Teams, Plus Photos & Videos From UCF Football Practice

ORLANDO - UCF Football held a practice inside the Bounce House this morning that the media was allowed to attend. It offered a few common themes that were already known, as well as a few additional takeaways about the linemen and special teams for the Knights.

*UCF is big! Very big, up front on both sides of the football. The Knights will not be physically undersized against any team in the AAC and probably not against any team it plays in the near future (2022 and beyond). Sometimes it's necessary to just concentrate on the linemen to realize what type of size a team possesses, and looking back at today's practice provides plenty of clarification. That's Head Coach Gus Malzahn as he passes by some of the massive defensive linemen.

*You are not going to consistently block redshirt freshman defensive lineman Lee Hunter with one man. He's starting to utilize better and better technique, and it's paying off as the following video displayed about the 320-pound goliath.

*On the other side of the line of scrimmage, senior offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda is a massive man with good athleticism. UCF did very well to add this young man to the 2022 roster after he previously played for the University of Virginia.

*Consistency is a theme. Walking into the Bounce House, UCF was working on special teams. Every step, every bit of communication was monitored and critiqued. That's how it should be.

UCF Working On Executing Proper Field Goals, From Blocking To The Actual Kick Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

*Overall, this was just a brief view of practice for the media (and a plethora of recruits on campus). It did serve as further believing in the Knights contending for the 2022 AAC Title and heading into the Big XII on high note regardless. The size is here, and the competition during a practice is really high. That's how you begin to build a top-notch college football program. It starts in the trenches.

Inside The Knights will be back for interviews just after 11:00 a.m. today and will have videos and articles about them tonight and tomorrow.

