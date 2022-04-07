UCF Enters Vital Recruiting Stretch; Will the Knights Close on Elite Prospects?

ORLANDO - Decision time for many top recruits is almost here. Before August, there is a good chance to know how the high school portion of the 2023 UCF recruiting class will turn out. How many end up in a UCF uniform?

To land the commitment of any of these recruits, UCF has done well to get in the ball game. That takes commitment from everyone representing UCF Football.

Make no mistake, there’s been an incredible amount of work put in by everyone working in the UCF Football offices. Coaches, recruiting analysts, interns, and everyone else inside the UCF Football program are trying to gain a strong foothold in Central Florida, as well as the state of Florida in general, and nearby states like Georgia. UCF has gone all-in on recruiting truly elite prospects as well as the players they deem true fits for attending school and playing football for the Knights, i.e. talented up-and-coming prospects with a high upside.

Will UCF be able to close on enough of these players to help bridge the talent gap between UCF and some of college football’s elite programs?

Below is a look at twenty prospects the Knights are recruiting, among many, that are key high school prospects for the class of 2023. Most of them have already visited UCF at least once if not multiple times. How many of the following players that buy into UCF’s vision of playing in Orlando as the Knights get ready to join the Big XII in 2023 will go a long way in determining how good UCF is in future seasons.

There’s no particular order to the following list because every one of these players have the physical skills to be impact players by no later than their sophomore year of college. They are all very talented. With that in mind, the first player has announced his college decision date. He’s indicative of many prospects that will make their college decisions before the start of the 2022 football season. Even the players below that do not make their decisions public by early-to-mid-August will likely be back on UCF’s campus at some point between now and that time. Those that do not come back to UCF are probably less likely to sign with the Knights in December.

Note: UCF already gained the commitments of two top recruits in edge defender Kaven Call from Apopka (Fla.) High School and linebacker Troy Ford, Jr. from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School.

Zachary Tobe, CB/S, Ocoee (Fla.) High School

John Walker, DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Derrick LeBlanc, DE/DT, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Creed Whittemore, WR, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

Gavin Hill, DE/DT, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz

DL Gavin Hill Is One Of Central Florida's Top Prospects Regardless Of Position Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Malachi Singleton, QB, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Robert Grigsby, OL, Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb

Joshua Horton, DT, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes

Terry Simmons, DT, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School

Isaiah Nixon, DE, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Dee Crayton, LB, Milton (Ga.) High School

Dee Crayton Is One Of The Nation's Top Inside Linebackers

Andrew Harris, LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Michael Harris, LB, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Braedon Marshall, CB, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

Daiquan White, CB, Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside

Cayden Lee, WR, Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain

WR Prospect Cayden Lee Would Be An Excellent Addition To UCF's 2023 Recruiting Class Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Jeremiah Shack, WR, Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin

Cedric Baxter, RB, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Javin Simpkins, RB, Miami (Fla.) Norland

Randy Pittman, TE, Panama City (Fla.) Mosley - Soft FSU commitment

Robert Stafford, WR/CB, Melbourne (Fla.) Eua Gallie

While far from a complete list of top prospects that UCF has a chance to land, this list is a great starting point because they are truly prime prospects for many schools, UCF included. Keep an eye on all of these young men.

Inside The Knights will be tracking this specific list along with several other key players between now and National Signing Day in December. Let's see how many of these players end up in a UCF uniform.

For More UCF Recruiting News: UCF RECRUITING NEWS AND PROSPECT PROFILES.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Knights Host More Recruits, Gulf Coast Athletics Heading to Orlando

Prospect Profile: WR Jeremiah Shack

UCF’s Offer to 8th Grader T.K. Cunningham Shows How CFB Recruiting Has Changed

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash

Sunday Observations, DR Sportz Top Performers and Recruits

First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

Why Are Many Top Prospects Suddenly Not Coming to Under Armour Camps?