UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams discusses top players and plays, as well as emerging young talent from today’s spring practice.

ORLANDO - Some highlights from today’s press conference of Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams, including some very direct comments about the players and what they are doing. It’s great to hear a coach that tells it like it is. The media, as well as UCF fans, can all appreciate what Williams has to say on multiple topics.

Opening the press conference, Coach Williams talks about the overall defensive effort. Coach Williams clearly defines his thoughts.

The following video clip of Williams discussing Auburn transfer defensive tackle Lee Hunter is fantastic information. The words define what Williams believes. Further, his body language and direct commentary about what Williams does on the football field is truly unique.

With a loaded defensive secondary, a player that had a big play in today’s practice would be cornerback Marco Domio, who might have made the biggest play of the day for the defense.

Another interesting question that Williams took head on was conversing about the young players that caught his attention during spring practice. Early enrollee Nikai Martinez at cornerback, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Matthew Alexander at defensive tackle, and redshirt sophomore Kervins Choute at defensive tackle also being one receiving praise.

