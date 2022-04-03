Prospect Evaluation: 2025 QB Kelden Ryan

PLANO, Texas - During the DR Sportz seven-on-seven tournament, there was a third opportunity to see Kelden Ryan compete. It’s usually hard and perhaps even not realistic to accurately grade a quarterback prospect just finishing up his freshman season of high school, but Ryan is quite talented and well trained to date.

Already physically mature enough to look like a rising senior, Ryan holds much promise. Here’s an overview of his skills.

Kelden Ryan

Size: 6’2”, 190-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Keller (Texas) Central / Young Bullz 7v7

Recruitment

Jackson State, Baylor, Arkansas, California, Pittsburgh, and SMU offered already.

Frame

Looks college ready in the lower body. Legs resemble a running back. In the upper body, plenty of room to add mass if Ryan desires.

Arm Talent

Power is there; touch is also present. Ryan shows the consistent ability to complete passes just beyond the linebackers and in front of the safeties. It’s the area of the field that quarterback coaches tend to stay away from because it’s also the highest propensity for interceptions, but Ryan’s confidence and accuracy overcome that challenge. When he wants to throw the football hard, there is plenty of zip even during tough circumstances.

Kelden Ryan Consistently Completes Passes That Drop Into Tight Locations Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

It’s windy once again in Dallas. Ryan throws routes into the wind and does so with line drives. That’s arm strength. He also uses a little bit of touch combined with the power when needed as well. Ryan has multiple 20-plus yard completions today where he drops the pass right where it needs to be.

Maturity

First, this young man is consistently smiling and having a good time. He's happy to be competing and being with his friends. That's a great sign. He does not allow a single bad play get him or his teammates down. Positive young man. It also helps with his overall game.

Even with Ryan’s talent, he consistently threw short and took the four and five yard passes. Teams playing soft zone are seeking easy interceptions when quarterbacks get too aggressive. Ryan does not take the bait. Ryan keeps checking down until a defensive back becomes out of position or too aggressive towards the line of scrimmage so that a deep ball is possible. That’s rare for a 15 year old player.

Mechanics

Natural over-the-top motion that remains consistent during short, intermediate and deep throws. One step into his throw and it is a bullet. Overall, Ryan does not need to adjust his mechanics to throw any type of pass. Strength is obvious to help with this aspect of his game, but sound fundamentals are in place to make it happen as well.

Playmaker

For his high school squad, Ryan also makes plays on the ground. While not able to see that during the prior seven-on-seven tournament, Under Armour Dallas Camp, or today’s DR Sportz Tournament, it’s important to note that Ryan can really move and he’s a threat to take off.

Combing Ryan's Arm Talent With His Ability To Run Adds Additional Value To His Stock Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Final Thoughts

Ryan is a signal caller with a tremendous amount of upside. He’s grounded despite exceptional natural ability plus developing quarterbacking skills. This young man trends towards being a true national recruit.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Team Tampa: Building Long-Term Seven-on-Seven Success

What Does the UCF Pro Day Allow Players to Accomplish?

UCF Recruiting Tracker: Knights Expanding Their Recruiting Territory

Jaylon "Flash" Robinson Talks UCF Spring Football

Thursday’s UCF Spring Practice Observations

Can UCF Have A Top Tier Defensive Line Class?

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

Mississippi Safety Offered by Knights

Gus Malzahn Press Conference: Discussing the First Scrimmage of Spring Practice

Prospect Profile: Defensive End Isaiah Nixon

UCF Spring Practice: The Quarterback Battle and the Transfer Portal

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Cormani McClain

Prospect Profile: CB/WR Ja’Bril Rawls

Upon Further Review: Scouts Chime in About the DR Sportz Tournament

UCF Recruiting Tracker

DR Sportz Championship Game Video Reel

UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #2, DE Tre'mon Morris-Brash