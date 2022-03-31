Thursday's UCF Spring Practice Observations

During the media viewing portion of Thursday, March 31st's practice, there were some interesting perspectives to draw from. It's not about scheme or depth charts, but size, speed, and attention to detail.

Based on a point-blank view, thoughts about the defensive line, a specific cornerback, and the running backs are as follows.

Meet Lee Hunter

Big boy. He can move, too. It's hard to place into words just how athletic and quick Hunter is despite being 320-pounds. The sky's absolutely the limit for this young man. Based on the effort he showed today, as well as his natural ability to turn and run full steam, it's going to be a blast covering this behemoth the next few seasons. He's a player few will block by themself.

If there's another player in the AAC with Hunter's size, strength, lateral mobility, and hand use, it would be shocking. He's going to cause a lot of problems for UCF opponents this fall.

Just watching Hunter during pursuit drills was very impressive. Hard to describe how athletic this redshirt freshman is when he moves in space. He's more like a 280-pound player than the 320-pound player that he is.

That's a Big Cornerback

Sophomore Brandon Adams is another player that defies traditional thinking when looking at him. His frame screams strong safety, but his athleticism states he can play cornerback. All 6'3" of him.

He already established himself in the rotation last season and even started six games. He's definitely a player that's dialed in based on how hard he was working during Thursday's practice. The question now becomes, how does UCF get Adams, along with several other cornerbacks with experience and talent, all on the field?

Look for some creative lineups this fall because the UCF secondary finally has the depth, athleticism and experience to be a really top-notch group.

Running Back Group is Loaded With Talent

If there's one position that UCF should be good to go, that would be running back. As expected, Isaiah Bowser and Johnny Richardson look really good. Both appear to be in excellent physical condition and were going through drills with anticipation and eagerness. When veterans do that, it sets the tone for success.

There's also plenty of other talent to discuss, including Mark Antony-Richards coming back after a good first season with the Knights.

Tim Harris, Jr. instructs running back Mark Antony-Richards during UCF's spring practice Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

With a players as talented as Antony-Richards coming off the bench, it's a really good sign of what to expect for 2022. Believe it or not, there's some buzz about Richardson actually being improved with regards to his explosive speed. He was certainly smooth in drills.

Final Thoughts

UCF's overall talent and depth is trending in the proper direction and it was obvious. Defensive line, cornerback and running back all looked very good today. There are growing reasons to believe this will be a good football team this fall.

More coverage: Facebook, YouTube, The Daily Knight podcast, Instagram, and Twitter - @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, Like and Subscribe!

