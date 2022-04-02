What Does the UCF Pro Day Allow Players to Accomplish?

Thoughts about Friday’s UCF Pro Day and how it impacts each of the Knights future opportunities in the NFL.

ORLANDO - Most people prefer to grade football players when they are in pads and going live. Fair enough. That’s not the only way to grade the future performance of talented college players, however. That’s where the NFL Pro Day comes into play.

The nine players that competed in Friday’s event for the Knights went through different drills and events that showed off their overall athleticism, strength and football acumen. Each position is different, but the concept is still the same for an NFL team looking at any of the UCF players.

Can this young man help our team in the future?

40 time, bench, three-cone, vertical, and individual drills are some of the primary events. Depending on position, a player will execute different skills to show off his aptitude. That’s where the art and science meet and projections begin.

The NFL is about projection. It’s not based on college performance alone that automatically becomes a smooth transition to the professional level. That’s why testing numbers are so strongly taken into account by NFL coaches, scouts and executives. With years of the traditional NFL Combine being held in Indianapolis, here are six components, among many, to consider about what the UCF Pro Day allows.

Opportunities to display something scouts may not already know. Not every college player is invited to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. At UCF, it’s the same type of setup, but in one’s own “house” to show their abilities. Pro Days can change whether or not a player is even on the board of an NFL team, plus change the ranking on its Draft Board. Football savvy. Does anyone really believe there’s a more savvy player than McKenzie Milton? Being a playmaker, at any position, can be displayed during a pro day, i.e. route running, pass rush drills, coverage skills, etc. Measurements. This is the one that NFL scouts are famous for over analyzing. Hand size, wing span, height, etc. Still, there are metrics that place players within certain levels of success and failure based on these types of measurements. Taking direction. Simple skill, but vital. When directed to do something during a drill, is it automatic or does the player hesitate? What’s his body language like? The NFL wants players to be at least similar to a marine in terms of following directions. Even during a Pro Day, one can be assured that scouts will watch every movement of the players in question. Being unique. Did anyone have a “wow” moment? It could be in any event or during a football-specific drill like making a one-handed catch on a deep ball, bench press is higher than anticipated, hip turn surpasses expectations, etc. Again, it’s about projection. Does any player do something to change the opinion of any member of an NFL organization? Film. This is something that’s sent to NFL teams. Pro Days will be looked at over and over. It’s not just a one-and-done event like a generic workout on a school playground. Every second of the film will be scrutinized.

Will the above situation change the draft projection of any UCF player? Possibly. It could also help a few players make a roster even if it’s as an undrafted free agent. Even making an NFL roster for two or three years can change the finances of a person for the rest of his life, as well as his family’s life.

While some people may not understand the need to run around in shorts and t-shirts in front the members of NFL franchises and have film sent off to their headquarters, the data from these events is often a vital part of whether or not a college football player ends up making an NFL roster.

