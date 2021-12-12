Talking Football, Training, Recruiting and the Transfer Portal with 'Big Play' Ray

TAMPA - One of the best ways to understand the world of college football recruiting is to ask people that deal with it on a daily basis. One of those individuals would be Ray McNeil, or as people here in Tampa like to call him, ‘Big Play’ Ray.

A former player at Fort Valley State and longtime Arena Football League player, McNeil now works for Trench Academy inside Powerhouse Gym in Tampa. There are numerous high school and college players coming through their doors, and even some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers train with Trench Academy.

McNeil took the time to discuss his football playing experiences, how he trains prospects at Trench Academy, what it’s like to coach for Tampa Carrollwood Day School, and the numerous prospects that he coaches and mentors with Inside The Knights.

McNeil even touched upon the Transfer Portal, one of the hottest topics in all of football. What should a high school player do if he’s not being recruited? McNeil gives perspective from both sides of the Transfer Portal argument in the following podcast.

