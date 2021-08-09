Ranking the Top 2022 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

After over a year of scouting top 2022 prep football prospects from greater Central Florida, here are the players that deserve to be ranked with the best.

Scouting in Central Florida continues to be a daily process. New prospects move to the area, decide to move over and play football after starting out as basketball players, and some simply develop later than others.

There continues to be a plethora of talented prospects overall, and the class of 2022 proved to be no different for Central Florida. This list really displayed just how many front seven defenders come from Florida, as well as versatility at the skill positions with prospects that could play cornerback, safety, running back, and wide receiver. While this list could be extended even further, the following prospects represent the prospects that were scouted to date. Updates about additional prospects will come throughout the 2021 prep football season.

Here’s a YouTube video that breaks down each prospect, and then there is an individual report below defining more information with their recruitment as well.

Prospect Grading System

3 - FCS player or lower Division I player.

2.5 - Division I contributor; needs polish and/or development to reach full potential.

2 - Good Division I player; multiple year college starter.

1.5 Very Good Division I player and possible All-American.

1 - College All-American and probable first or second round NFL Draft pick.

*Seen Playing Live

All of the following players come from the class of 2022.

*Gabe Dindy - 1

Gabe Dindy Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’4”, 276-pounds

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: UCF, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Dindy is not native to Florida, and his family’s ties to Oklahoma are well documented. It would be a coup for any school not nicknamed the Sooners to land his services. Still, programs will continue to come at this talented prospect until he signs his letter of intent.

As a Prospect: This young man is the gold standard for natural ability combined with hard work and leadership. You can check out a complete profile of Dindy and why he’s the best of the best by reading this article. The short answer for his ranking goes like this: he’s capable of using poor technique and still dominating the blocker in front of him and chasing down a quarterback that runs a 4.5 forty. Plus, he made that play while not being 100% healthy during the end of spring practice at the Venice Jamboree. Rare talent; trendsetter

*Jayden Gibson - 1

Jayden Gibson Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’5 ½”, 190-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Orlando (Fla.) West Orange

Recruitment: Gibson has visited several schools unofficially and officially, and the Knights would love for him to play in the Bounce House. He’s been to campus, but not for an official visit. Many expect Florida to eventually land Gibson’s services, but he’s honestly not ready to make a decision and could sign with several different programs. He’s officially visited Miami (June 11) and Baylor (June 18), so there’s plenty of time for him to take his other three official visits.

As a Prospect: High points the football; makes clutch receptions versus talented cornerbacks. Good route runner that’s really developed over the course of the past 12 months. Gibson’s stock elevated the most of anyone on this list during the past year. He dominated many players during The Opening out West in California, and that’s what helped to solidify his ranking.

*Mario Eugenio - 1.5

Vitals: 6’3”, 235-pounds

Position: Defensive End

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Recruitment: Committed to Michigan

As a Prospect: Pure edge rusher. Eugenio utilizes better pass rushing skills than any defensive end in Central Florida, and likely the entire state of Florida. Look for him to make an impact in Ann Arbor.

*CJ Hawkins - 1.5

CJ Hawkins Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’6”, 225-pounds

Position: Tight End

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Recruitment: Committed to Florida

As a Prospect: Basketball player turned gridiron mismatch. As a detached tight end, this young man will be hard to stop. He proved his abilities during last season at Berkeley Prep, and he continued that development during the seven-on-seven circuit.

*Keahnist Thompson - 1.5

Keahnist Thompson Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’4”, 260-pounds

Position: Defensive End

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to UCF

As a Prospect: Quick hands and feet, understanding how and when to attack blockers. Good at pass rushing from a defensive end or defensive tackle position. Possesses the strength to take on and defeat offensive lineman that are much larger than himself. Really good all-around athlete.

*Travion Barnes - 2

Vitals: 6'0", 235-pounds

Position: Middle Linebacker

High School: Apopka (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Very little is known about Barnes' recruitment. Let's see where he visits this fall.

As a Prospect: A natural middle linebacker with the speed to play sideline to sideline, Barnes is a true brute in the middle of the Apopka defense. When he comes downhill and coils to strike a ball carrier, it's must watch TV. Collisions aside, Barnes' speed and athleticism make him one of the most unique linebackers to come out of Central Florida during the past several years. Few players carry his weight and play that fast.

*Zane Durant - 2

Zane Durant

Vitals: 6’1 ½”, 260-pounds

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Lake Nona

Recruitment: Committed to Penn State

As a Prospect: Will play a dual role for the Nittany Lions; Durant displayed edge pass rushing skills as a standup defensive end already. The Nittany Lions might use him some at three technique as well, moving him inside.

*Greg Gaines - 2

Vitals: 6’2”, 185-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Tech

Recruitment: Committed to Iowa State.

As a Prospect: Makes the timely catches that college football teams look for in a prospect. Really good hands, even in traffic. Could play to the field or to the boundary and be effective.

*Demari Henderson - 2

Vitals: 6’1”, 165-pounds

Position: Free Safety

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Recruitment is still open.

As a Prospect: As with his twin brother, Henderson’s speed and length create issues for offensive skill position players. Even with the long legs, Henderson changes direction well and tracks the football in the deep secondary like a long-time veteran. He’s grown up playing basketball, however, so the upside should be considered quite high.

*Ja’Cari Henderson - 2

Vitals: 6’1”, 165-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Recruitment: Recruitment is still open.

As a Prospect: The other half of the twin duo, this twin plays cornerback and uses his length appropriately. Henderson looks to be poised to play boundary cornerback in college

*Sam McCall - 2

Vitals: 6’3”, 190-pounds

Position: Safety/Wide Receiver

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Recruitment: Committed to Florida State, but it’s a shaky commitment at best. Anytime a recruit continues to take calls from several programs and/or visits other colleges, it’s a sign that the door is still open about his recruitment. McCall, much like Dindy, visited UCF unofficially. Could the Knights land him? Doubtful, but this is a case of a new coaching staff trying to go against schools that were recruiting McCall hard since his freshman or sophomore year.

As a Prospect: Fantastic ball skills first and foremost. Carries himself like a defensive player; tracks the football from a trial position well, and does so with the ability to make one-handed interceptions. Could also play wide receiver at the college level. Great length for either side of the football.

Jamari Lyons - 2

Vitals: 6’3”, 295-pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Melbourne (Fla.) Viera

Recruitment: Florida (June 4) and Indiana (June 11) received official visits, with more visits to take place this fall.

As a Prospect: Can be a one-tap defender or gain a little more weight and possibly grow into a true “zero” technique nose guard. Either way, Lyons can make plays in the opponent’s backfield.

*Amari Niblack - 2

Amari Niblack Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’4”, 215-pounds

Position: Tight End/Wide Receiver

High School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Recruitment: Committed to Alabama.

As a Prospect: Rare ability to make contested catches look easy. Niblack was one of the prospects from the 2022 class that developed by his freshman year, and he’s continued to develop football skills from there. Could operate from the tight end or wide receiver positions.

*Nikai Martinez - 2

Nikai Martinez Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 5’11”, 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Apopka (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to UCF.

As a Prospect: Savvy. Understands how to bait and quarterback and drive on the football thereafter. Plays off the ball or in bump-and-run coverage quite well.

Leyton Nelson - 2

Leyton Nelson Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’6”, 285-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Recruitment: Committed to UCF.

As a Prospect: Moves in space better than any offensive tackle prospect in Central Florida. Plays in a zone blocking scheme which will translate well to the offensive scheme utilized by UCF.

Jordan Phillips

Vitals: 6'3", 295-pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to Tennessee

As a Prospect: Could play defensive tackle or nose guard for the Vols. Power would be Philips best attribute, and he's also capable of using his hands and quick feet to avoid blockers and disrupt plays in the backfield. This is a player that could be a three-down player, meaning staying on the field during passing situations, because of his overall skills. Tennessee landed a very talented prospect.

*Kye Stokes - 2

Vitals: 6’2”, 185-pounds

Position: Safety

High School: Brandon (Fla.) Armwood

Recruitment: Committed to Ohio State.

As a Prospect: Rangy. Long arms and long legs personify a free safety and that’s Stokes. An intelligent player, he does his best work while operating from the center field of the defense.

Bishop Thomas - 2

Vitals: 6’2”, 300-pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic

Recruitment: Committed to Florida State.

As a Prospect: A true athlete, Thomas could play defensive line in a 3-4 or 4-3 and be a really good player. His ability to change direction and move laterally is unique for a player of his size. Combined with his strength, that’s really impressive.

*JaCorey Thomas - 2

Vitals: 6’1”, 195-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver/Safety

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Boone

Recruitment: Committed to Georgia.

As a Prospect: Could play offense or defense. Operates best in tight quarters. Thomas’s strength allows him to beat bump coverage near the line of scrimmage, and it’s also a reason why he’s a good fit as a safety. Physical player that also possesses a great first step.

*Markeith Williams - 2

Vitals: 6’1, 170-pounds

Position: Free Safety

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Evans

Recruitment: Could go to a number of schools, with Nebraska (June 11) and Ohio State (June 25) being the first to receive official visits. Long way to go with Williams’ recruitment.

As a Prospect: Can run like a boundary cornerback and the length and natural awareness of a free safety. Williams needs to add weight to his frame to hold up and play defense inside the tackle box, but he’s best suited for free safety. In the deep secondary, that would be where his ball skills and athleticism serve him best.

*Jaquise Alexander - 2.5

Jaquise Alexander Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 5’10”, 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Catholic

Recruitment: Taking official visits during the fall; this late bloomer was one of the spring’s best during the seven-on-seven circuit. Could see even more recruiting attention with a good start to the 2021 season.

As a Prospect: Quick change of direction; natural breaking on the football. Fluid back pedal while staying low in his stance. Provides the opportunity to play him at cornerback or nickel cornerback.

*Trequan Alexander - 2.5

Vitals: 6’3”, 300-pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit

Recruitment: Another under recruited player. Alexander provides a powerful build and also provides the ability to run in space for toss sweeps and screens. Should see his recruiting stock rise once college coaches see him during the 2021 season. Do note: college coaches really prefer to work with offensive lineman one-on-one. Thus, COVID-19 really hurt Alexander and other offensive lineman looking to earn offers. The first three to five games of the 2021 season will be huge for Alexander receiving more offers.

As a Prospect: Power player. Natural guard with the penchant for moving players against their will. Strength aside, Alexander’s ability to move to the second level and take on linebackers with quick feet should also be noted.

*Rocco Becht - 2.5

Vitals: 6’1”, 190-pounds

Position: Quarterback

High School: Zephyrhills (Fla.) Wiregrass Ranch

Recruitment: Committed to Iowa State.

As a Prospect: Gunslinger. Learning the nuances of when and where to take chances. From a football family, and he’s been training to play quarterback for a long time. Iowa State landed a player that can lead its program.

*Rian Black - 2.5

Vitals: 6’0”, 200-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Rockledge (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Previously committed to Coastal Carolina, Black could end up at several different college programs.

As a Prospect: Always open on third down. Black’s ability to mix up shake moves and defeat coverage continues to improve. He’s also adept at making difficult catches in the end zone or near the sideline where he must compete against a defender and the out of bounds line.

*TJ Bullard - 2.5

TJ Bullard Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’1”, 185-pounds

Position: Linebacker/Strong Safety

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Recruitment: Committed to UCF.

As a Prospect: Speed player that finds his way to the football, whether in coverage or in the box against the run. Bullard needs to add size, however, and then he could be a hybrid linebacker or strong safety for the Knights.

*Brandon Cleveland - 2.5

Vitals: 6’3”, 275-pounds

Position: Defensive Line

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Recruitment: Committed to North Carolina State.

As a Prospect: Pass rusher with the build to play defensive end or defensive tackle. He plays with his feet first, allowing him to change direction and make football plays regardless of where he lines up.

*Terrell Crosby - 2.5

Vitals: 5’11”, 175-pounds

Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver

High School: St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood

Recruitment: Recruitment is still wide open.

As a Prospect: Speed to go deep and score a touchdown or speed to challenge a wide receiver with the skills to take away that wide receiver. That’s Crosby. He needs to continue to learn the nuances of route running, but he’s a talented prospect whether it’s offense or defense during his college career.

*Preston Cushman - 2.5

Vitals: 6’5”, 285-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian

Recruitment: Committed to Ole Miss.

As a Prospect: Late developing prospect that still holds additional physical promise. Could play offensive guard or offensive tackle for the Rebels; intelligent player that will allow him to develop quickly despite going against SEC defensive linemen.

Jaylon Glover - 2.5

Vitals: 5’7”, 195-pounds

Position: Running Back

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Recruitment: Committed to Utah.

As a Prospect: Best in a zone blocking scheme. Glover personifies a one-cut-and-go running back, and that’s what Utah likes to use. Should play early for Utah, as Glover’s toughness and natural vision will be additional assets to the Utes.

Winston Griffin - 2.5

Vitals: 6’4”, 215-pounds

Position: Defensive End

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Recruitment: Committed to Marshall. Because defensive end continues to be considered a premium position, and Griffin fits the profile of the long and lean defensive end that college coaches covet, look for more schools to continue to recruit him this fall.

London Hall - 2.5

Vitals: 6’2”, 200-pounds

Position: Cornerback/Free Safety

High School: Clearwater (Fla.) Clearwater Central Catholic

Recruitment: Still a long way to go.

As a Prospect: played mostly zone coverage last season. Does well when reading the quarterback’s eyes. Understands when and where to come off his man and make a play thrown away from him.

*Victor Jones - 2.5

Vitals: 6’2”, 185-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Olympia

Recruitment: Committed to Nebraska

As a Prospect: Quick in space and capable of beating defenses over the top, Jones could play early for the Cornhuskers.

Melvin Jordan - 2.5

Vitals: 5’11”, 210-pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Clearwater (Fla.) Calvary Christian

Recruitment: Committed to Oregon State

As a Prospect: A steal for the Beavers, Jordan’s athleticism and natural penchant for running to the football should allow him the opportunity to play early.

Miguel Maldonado - 2.5

Miguel Maldonado Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’6”, 325-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Committed to UCF

As a Prospect: Just learning how to play football after growing up playing basketball. Maldonado moves his feet well, bends at the knees, changes direction well, and runs in the open field. Very high upside and could in fact end up ranked amongst the top 10 prospects on this list when all is said and done.

*Trent Ramsey - 2.5

Vitals: 6’5”, 290-pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle/Offensive Guard

High School: Tarpon Springs (Fla.) Carrollwood Day School

Recruitment: Already took official visits to West Virginia (June 11), California (June 18), and Indiana (June 25).

As a Prospect: One of the strongest and yet most agile offensive linemen in Central Florida, Ramsey could be a tackle or guard in college. He’s not quite done filling out his frame, so there’s much to like about his college football future.

*Javan Robinson - 2.5

Vitals: 5’10”, 170-pounds

Position: Cornerback

High School: Apopka (Fla.) West Orange

Recruitment: Washington State official visit (Oct. 8) already set, and look for more schools to offer after they see Robinson play cornerback. He primarily played running back while at Apopka High School before transferring to West Orange.

As a Prospect: Moving to cornerback will help this young man. Great change of direction, speed to play in open space, and the instincts to understand the nuances of cornerback play.

*Jmariyae Robinson - 2.5

Vitals: 6’1”, 165-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Only official visit thus far would be to Central Michigan (June 4). Definitely under recruited thus far, Robinson can really run. Look for more offers by the end of the 2021 season.

As a Prospect: Speed to go deep and the moves to beat press coverage, those two qualities define this young man’s best attributes. Once Robinson adds much needed weight, he will be difficult to stop.

OJ Ross - 2.5

Vitals: 5’10”, 170-pounds

Position: Running Back/Slot Wide Receiver

High School: Cocoa (Fla.) High School

Recruitment: Long way to go in an effort to even begin to guess where Ross ends up playing college football. Really quick feet; tough runner that makes defenders miss.

As a Prospect: Tough runner while playing in the backfield for Cocoa, but he’s likely headed to slot wide receiver once in college. Twitchy, good hands and the ability to play through contact also define Ross.

Chandler Smith - 2.5

Vitals: 6’1”, 180-pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Bishop Moore Catholic

Recruitment: Committed to Florida

As a Prospect: A pure speed player, Smith needs to stay healthy if he’s going to be a consistent college contributor. His track speed should not be considered anything other than game changing, however, and that’s why Smith earned numerous offers.

*Venson Sneed - 2.5

Venson Sneed Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’4”, 254-pounds

Position: Defensive End

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Winter Park

Recruitment: Committed to Tennessee

As a Prospect: The most high energy player on this list, Sneed is a prospect that could play in a 3-4 defense as a stand up pass rusher, or play in a 4-3 and be a traditional defensive end. He’s also athletic enough to be a basic flat defender when not rushing the passer.

Brian Thomas, Jr. - 2.5

Vitals: 6’2”, 220-pounds

Position: Defensive End

High School: Winter Garden (Fla.) Foundation Academy

Recruitment: Look for Thomas to receive more and more offers. He’s better than his ranking and his recruitment will catch up to where it should be in due time.

As a Prospect: Good hands for block destruction, but still could develop even more. Quickness and length are also apparent. Thomas is a pure edge defender.

*Tawfiq Thomas - 2.5

Vitals: 6’5”, 340-pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Recruitment: Kansas (June 4), Iowa State (June 11) and Michigan (June 18) earned official visits, but will Thomas take more trips before making a final decision?

As a Prospect: A natural space eater, Thomas really likes to compete as he went to numerous camps and combines. Could be a rare “zero” technique directly in front of the center, or play a shade technique. Either way, Thomas will be hard to block with one player.

DeMario Tolan - 2.5

DeMario Tolan Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 6’2”, 220-pounds

Position: Linebacker

High School: Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips

Recruitment: Committed to LSU

As a Prospect: Prospect that really gained recruiting steam during the last year. Quick feet and lateral mobility; does his best when playing in space during pass coverage. Will need to continue his development reading keys and playing against power running teams, but the physical skills are there. Athleticism to play any of the linebacker positions.

*Xavier Townsend - 2.5

Xavier Townsend Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Vitals: 5’11”, 180-pounds

Position: Slot Wide Receiver/Running Back

High School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep

Recruitment: Committed to Iowa State

As a Prospect: Extremely quick in the open field, Townsend also produces inside the tackles as a runner. Cutting back, changing direction in tight space, and spinning off tacklers would be common traits once the football reaches Townsend’s hands. Extremely tough runner after the catch. As a receiver, he’s very talented but does not play in an offense that features him that way at Berkeley Prep. His role will likely change once in Aimes, Iowa.

*Idris Williams - 2.5

Vitals: 6’1”, 180-pounds

Position: Safety/Running Back

High School: Lakeland (Fla.) Lakeland Christian

Recruitment: Williams took an official visit to Connecticut (June 18), but his recruitment could really move forward after college coaches see him this fall.

As a Prospect: Most well known for his ability to play against the run as a safety that comes downhill, Williams shows promise as an all-around defender because of his range in space and his ability to be physical with a receiver or running back when the ball arrives in the air. Could also transition to running back, where he has played before. Possesses far more talent than many know because of playing at a smaller private school.

*Jeremiah Wilson - 2.5

Vitals: 6’0”, 180-pounds

Position: Free Safety/Wide Receiver

High School: Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Recruitment: Committed to Syracuse

As a Prospect: A playmaker on both sides of the football, Wilson could be a boundary cornerback or free safety for Syracuse. His break on the football and ability to change direction make him a candidate to play multiple defensive back positions for the Orange, and he could play wide receiver as well. Also adept at returning kicks, Wilson’s overall athleticism will be utilized during the early portion of his college career by the Syracuse coaching staff.

Look for updates about these prospects and many others around Florida and Georgia during the next several months. These types of updates will be common at Inside The Knights.

