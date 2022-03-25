UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #4, CB Davonte Brown

One of UCF’s most talented defenders, Davonte Brown, must begin to take his game to another level during UCF Football’s spring practice.

ORLANDO - Of all the players in this 15-article series, the one will be the most blunt, the shortest in length.

What needs to be done is simpler to define than other players on this list. Let’s get to it as to what needs to happen in spring ball.

Davonte Brown

Size: 6’2”, 185-pounds

Position: Cornerback

Experience

Brown was thrusted into the starting lineup as a mere freshman in 2020, starting five of 10 games that the Knights played. During the 2021 season, Brown started at cornerback during all 13 of UCF’s games.

He had the proverbial light come on during the middle portion of the season. Brown had much better technique and obvious confidence showing during games. Whether it was press man or playing zone, Brown’s coverage ability took a major step forward.

He finished the 2021 season with 13 pass breakups, which was third in the AAC. He also registered one interception, 38 tackles and two tackles for loss.

UCF Athletics Davonte Brown Brian Smith, Inside The Knights Davonte Brown UCF Athletics - Bright Davonte Brown

What’s Next?

Brown’s talent should allow for the UCF defense to be versatile with both play calls and how players go about their assignments during the 2022 season. He has the ability to take away a primary receiver by himself. That changes play calls, that helps to provide confidence with teammates playing with him, and it flat out makes opposing quarterbacks wary of Brown’s whereabouts.

To maximize, there are a few points to monitor with Brown.

Catch the Ball

When a chance at an interception comes, grab it! No excuses! Make the play! Not only Brown, but multiple UCF defensive backs missed interceptions last season and that’s not how a championship defense operates.

Be Even More Versatile

He’s played on the exterior of the defense at cornerback, and that should remain as his priority position. If needed, however, moving to nickel cornerback and being an impact player should be something he does and does well. There’s another aspect of being versatile, too.

He’s a big cornerback. Blitzing off the slot or from his cornerback position is something to consider. Brown could change the outcome of a game by sacking the quarterback and creating a scoop and score. That could also happen in the run game.

More Effective Against the Run

This is more about the icing on the cake, but cornerbacks need to tackle well in space and play physical football when it’s a running play. The angles that Brown takes, how and when he charges towards the runner, and how he studies film to understand what’s likely to come are all important for him to improve his run defense. One more category that he hopefully takes head on this spring.

Leadership

He’s a very well respected player. Brown has earned it. Now utilize that fact and help other players in a variety of ways. The more he helps a younger defensive back be better, or just a player on the roster in general, the better the Knights will be this fall.

Final Thoughts

For really good players, sometimes it’s pretty simple. It’s more about fine tuning what he does now more than learning. Sure, he’s still developing, but Brown is a really good college football player. Time to take his game to that next level and be a truly big-time college cornerback.

