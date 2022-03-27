First Day Recruiting Notes and Evaluations, DR Sportz Seven-on-Seven Tournament

PLANT CITY, Fla. - As expected, several very talented players came out to compete against one another. In a banner year for Sunshine State talent, the competition was top-notch once again.

DR Sportz hosted a tournament in Plant City that included teams like Team Dimes (15U), Oneway, St. John’s Spartans, Team Tampa, Prime Truth, Team Gain, and 24K.

All of these programs have prospects. It's quite impressive. Here’s the initial recruiting intel and evaluations from Saturday's action.

Zachary Tobe, FS/CB, 24K/Ocoee HS

Zachary Tobe Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Most defensive backs are inaccurately listed at a height that’s beyond the truth. Tobe, meanwhile, is a legit 6’2”. Combined with fluid lateral mobility and an excellent drive on the football when it’s in the air, it becomes quite easy to see why so many programs are coming after Tobe.

He was recently at UCF and admitted that the Knights are squarely still in his recruitment. He also made it known that North Carolina, Iowa State and Illinois will receive official visits. This could be a recruitment that continues on for quite some time. Tobe wants to make an educated and calculated decision, and that’s what the unofficial and official visits will help him do.

Bryson Rodgers, WR/DB, Team Tampa/Wiregrass Ranch HS

Bryson Rodgers Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

With a recent tour of programs like Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Ohio State, Rodgers continues to be one of the country’s most sought after wide receiver recruits. The Tampa-area prospect is also more versatile than many believe.

Top cornerback and Alabama commitment Elliot Washington was at a track meet in Texas. Therefore, Rodgers played some cornerback for Team Tampa. Despite being 6’2”, Rodgers showed his ability to cut and back pedal quite well. It’s another feather in the cap of this elite prospect.

Rodgers does not appear to be rushing his decision. With more tournaments ahead and the ability to continue to hone his wide receiver skills, look for Rodgers to see his stock continue to rise.

Troy Bowles, LB, Team Tampa/Tampa Jesuit

Another elite player for Team Tampa, Bowles was on the tour with Rodgers. When asked about his next moves in recruiting, he simply brought up that he might just stick around Tampa for a while.

The son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles, the younger Bowles has always been very instinctive and an overall impactful player. Even during seven-on-seven where it’s harder for a linebacker to be a major force, Bowles finds ways to make plays.

Bowles is one of the nation's top 50 prospects, if not top 20, and seeing plays like the one above help to solidify his standing. Like Rodgers, he does not appear to be in any rush to make a college decision.

ZyCarl “CJ” Lewis, Jr., Slot WR, Prime Truth/Tampa Carrollwood Day School

One of the nation’s most explosive athletes regardless of class, Lewis made the play of the day on Saturday. During a simple underneath slant over the middle, Lewis hit the afterburners and split the defense like few could and went the distance. His sheer speed is fantastic; combining it with his quick-twitch burst makes it more impactful.

ZyCarl "CJ" Lewis, Jr. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Being able to score on a simple pass of five yards, that’s how teams win games and it’s also why Lewis is one of the nation’s top overall 2024 players. Often shy off the field, Lewis is always a moment away from being in the limelight when he steps foot on the gridiron.

As for recruiting, his last four offers include Alabama, Texas A&M, Miami and Notre Dame. He’s earned those offers and nothing from Saturday states otherwise.

More coverage of the DR Sportz tournament later tonight and on Monday.

