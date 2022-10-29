Top Recruits Visiting UCF Knights Today

Cover Photo is of Deejay Holmes, Jr., a top defensive end from Pahokee (Fla.) High School

This is the big game. It’s the UCF Knights hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats. While the UCF crowd will be tuned into all the gameday activities, one of the most important aspects for the actual UCF football program will be what’s happening just off the gridiron.

The UCF Knights are hosting numerous top prospects from Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. They will be on the sidelines and in the stands to watch the Knights battle the Bearcats. How they view the UCF experience and their chances to be a part of a program on the rise will be important as the Knights head into the Big XII this next July.

There will be several UCF commitments on campus like Kaven Call from Apopka (Fla.) High School, Troy Ford from Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day, and Braeden Marshall from Lake Mary (Fla.) High School.

Of particular note, quarterback Malachi Singleton will be back on campus. Although committed to Arkansas, the Elite 11 quarterback finalist is a prime target for head coach Gus Malzahn and his coaching staff.

Here's a video clip of Singleton from this year's Elite 11 Finals:

The 6-foot-1 and 225-pound quarterback is a threat to pass or run. From seeing him in Los Angeles during the Elite 11 Finals, there is no question that Singleton can be a top college quarterback.

The arm strength and accuracy are there for the Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb prospect. He also possesses the ability to make calculated decisions, including being a patient player that knows that it’s okay to throw the football away when there’s no target open. He’s not the only prospect committed elsewhere expected to see UCF today.

From Polk County and Lake Wales (Fla.) High School, Jaremiah Anglin, Jr. is headed over to watch the Knights. He’s committed to Kentucky but the UCF staff is still after him. He’s a long and rangy safety that would fit right in with what the UCF defensive coaching staff wants from its defensive backs.

There’s also Pittsburgh commitment Montravius Lloyd that’s going to watch the game today. He's an all-around athlete that could play running back or wide receiver. Lloyd’s 6-0 and 200-pound frame is hard to bring down in open space. He also consistently catches the football in traffic, unlike many high school players. He is from St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood, one of the better programs on the West Coast of Florida.

Another speedy wide receiver expected to arrive in Orlando to watch the game is Lamar Seymore from Miami (Fla.) Central. He’s been in the spotlight since jumping on the scene with Central and during the seven-on-seven circuit. Currently committed to Pittsburgh, Seymore can take the top off a defense and is a true playmaker.

Cayden Lee or, "Honeycomb" as he's often called by those that know him because of his hair, is one of the nation's best wide receiver prospects. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

While there are several uncommitted prospects visiting today, one has a close friend that’s mentioned above and could be a part of a package deal. Wide receiver Cayden Lee is as good a route runner as any player in the 2023 class, and he’s close friends with Singleton. He has offers from across the South and beyond. Ole Miss and its passing attack would love to have him in their class, so that speaks volumes about Lee’s talent.

On the defensive side of the ledger, the Knights will be hosting one of the best pass rushers in the country with DeeJay Holmes, Jr. from Pahokee (Fla.) High School. He’s been a target for UCF for a long time and is not expected to make a final decision until close to National Signing Day.

There are underclassmen coming to see the game as well. Top 2024 offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis from Tampa (Fla.) Catholic is a possible national top 100 recruit in his class, with offers from across the SEC and beyond.

Eddy Pierre-Louis had at least 10 offers prior to even going into 10th grade. That's really rare for an offensive line recruit. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

There’s his teammate Xavier Porter at Catholic as well. He’s a defensive lineman that’s capable of playing strong side defensive end or defensive tackle.

An edge defender to watch is AJ Pigford from Snellville (Ga.) South Gwinnett. Playing in one of the best counties–Gwinnett–in all of the land, Pigford is already accustomed to competing versus top competition.

Perhaps the most intriguing 2024 player to mention for today’s contest would be William Sanders of Brookwood (Ala.) High School. He has the athleticism to play multiple positions along the offensive line, plus a frame that could eventually allow him to grow into being over 300 pounds.

Overall, the list of prospects today is outstanding. UCF Football continues to recruit top-notch talent to Orlando.

