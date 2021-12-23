Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    Publish date:

    Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

    One of the top wide receivers in Georgia joins in on a podcast with the FGA Report.
    Author:

    Talking with 2023 WR recruit Za'quan Bryan from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine, who's coming off helping his team win the Georgia 4A State Championship.

    Bryan has offers from Savannah State, Central Michigan, and Coastal Carolina. Being from the Southeast section of Georgia, he has not received the level of attention that he deserves, but that's soon to change after registering 15 receiving touchdowns and over 700 receiving yards as a junior.

    Savannah is isolated from many of the areas that college coaches generally recruit. Therefore, that’s the problem for prospects like Bryan, and many others, too.

    After seeing him play live last spring, it was obvious that he possessed the talent to be a Power Five recruit. If he lived in Gwinnett County, Ga. or Broward County, Fla. his recruitment would be much different. To that end, his talent will still take him where he needs to go.

    The 5’11”, 175-pound receiver has speed, good moves, and understands the game of football. He knows when to break off a route to help his quarterback, Holden Geriner, who signed with Auburn on Dec. 15.

    Take a listen to Bryan’s story. He’s a kid that’s finding his way to play college football, and he deserves each and every football scholarship offer he receives.

    For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    Read More

    What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

    Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

    Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

    UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

    Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

    Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

    Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

    Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

    2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

    Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

    Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits

    Za'quan Bryan Wide Receiver Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine
    Football Recruiting

    Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

    12 seconds ago
    Dameon Pierce Florida vs Tennessee
    Football

    The Three Florida Offensive Players to Watch in the Gasparilla Bowl

    6 hours ago
    George Pickens SEC Title Game
    College Football News

    When Will Georgia Have a Successful Passing Attack?

    11 hours ago
    Isaiah Bowser Tunnel (1)
    Football

    UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

    13 hours ago
    GJ Kinne, Mikey Keene, UCF
    Football

    UCF Offensive Coordinator GJ Kinne Accepts Head Coaching Position

    Dec 21, 2021
    UCF Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference
    Football Recruiting

    UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

    Dec 21, 2021
    AJ Harris Cornerback Phenix City (Ala.) Central
    Football Recruiting

    The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

    Dec 21, 2021
    Tatum Bethune UCF Linebacker Gasparilla Bowl
    Football

    Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

    Dec 21, 2021