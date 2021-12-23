Za'quan Bryan, Savannah Benedictine WR Joins FGA Report

One of the top wide receivers in Georgia joins in on a podcast with the FGA Report.

Talking with 2023 WR recruit Za'quan Bryan from Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine, who's coming off helping his team win the Georgia 4A State Championship.

Bryan has offers from Savannah State, Central Michigan, and Coastal Carolina. Being from the Southeast section of Georgia, he has not received the level of attention that he deserves, but that's soon to change after registering 15 receiving touchdowns and over 700 receiving yards as a junior.

Savannah is isolated from many of the areas that college coaches generally recruit. Therefore, that’s the problem for prospects like Bryan, and many others, too.

After seeing him play live last spring, it was obvious that he possessed the talent to be a Power Five recruit. If he lived in Gwinnett County, Ga. or Broward County, Fla. his recruitment would be much different. To that end, his talent will still take him where he needs to go.

The 5’11”, 175-pound receiver has speed, good moves, and understands the game of football. He knows when to break off a route to help his quarterback, Holden Geriner, who signed with Auburn on Dec. 15.

Take a listen to Bryan’s story. He’s a kid that’s finding his way to play college football, and he deserves each and every football scholarship offer he receives.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

UCF's Three-Headed Monster a Big Factor in Gasparilla Bowl

UCF Coaches Talk Transfer Portal

The FGA Report: Talking Top 2023 Cornerback Recruit AJ Harris

Tatum Bethune Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference

What Defeating Florida Means to the UCF Program and Recruiting

Talking Florida Recruiting, UF Versus UCF, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Mikey Keene Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

Gus Malzahn Gasparilla Bowl Press Conference Video

UCF Offers 2023 Atlanta Linebacker Jamal Anderson

Chasing Emory Jones Down a Priority for UCF Edge Defenders

Gus Malzahn Priming UCF Roster for Big 12 Jump

Former UCF Star Gabriel Davis Making Big Plays in the NFL

Quinn Ewers, Max Johnson, Dillon Gabriel, and Spencer Rattler Start the QB Carousel Spinning

2022 Film Review: Tyler Griffin, UCF Signee

Videos of UCF Walk-On Kicker Colton Boomer

Grading UCF's Offensive Skill Position Recruits