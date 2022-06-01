Discussing Athlon Sports' Picks for All AAC, UCF Snubs

Not every organization is perfect, and of course any company projecting an All-Conference Team proves to be quite hard to begin with. That said, some of the picks from Athlon’s AAC selections are tough on members of the Knights.

Yes, some UCF selections did make sense like center Matt Lee making Second Team Offense, and cornerback Davonte Brown being on the First Team Defense. With that, and despite many people following Athlon for decades, the projections for the AAC are probably a little off with regards to UCF players overall. The following is just one writer’s take about the rankings for a few of the UCF players.

**Sam Jackson, the sixth-year senior offensive lineman does not even make the First or Second Teams? He’s the heart and soul of the offensive line. Hard to believe there are 10 more offensive lineman that are better than him across the AAC. Debatable, but iffy. Jackson does make Athlon’s Third Team.

Few UCF players hold the respect of his peers like Sam Jackson. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

**Another UCF offensive lineman, right tackle Ryan Swoboda, is not listed as even a Third-Team member. After starting for Virginia for two years prior to his UCF transfer, that one is a bit of a head scratcher as well. While there’s more offensive line talent in the AAC than some may believe, there are not 15 better offensive lineman better than Swoboda.

Ryan Swoboda's experience as an ACC starter deserves more recognition. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

**Tre’mon Morris-Brash, the rising senior defensive end for the Knights, is not on the first team. That one stings a bit. He’s a legitimate candidate to be the AAC Defensive Player of the year based on his last half dozen games of 2022. He’s trending in that direction. Sure, he needs to continue to grind to get there, but Morris-Brash is one athletic dude coming off the edge that’s now in his fourth season as a Knight. He is on Athlon’s Second Team Defense.

The experience, length and athleticism of Tre'mon Morris-Brash gives him a legitimate chance to be the best defender in the AAC in 2022. UCF Athletics

**Maybe the last one is touchy, but Lee Hunter not even being a Third-Team Player is not likely to look good by season’s end. He did not play for Auburn last year. That’s true. Still, there’s a reason that the now 320-pound nose guard was recruited heavily by numerous SEC schools from his freshman season of high school onward. If Hunter is not on at least the third team this fall, that would be quite surprising. He’s a really talented and unique player.

To see all of Athlon’s selections, anyone can read those picks here.

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - YouTube - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: Prospects - Facebook - Twitter - YouTube

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

High School Spring Football: Buford Wolves' Prospects

UCF Football Continues to Rise, as the FBC Mortgage Naming Rights Deal Denotes

Talking Future UCF Schedules, FSU and Miami

UCF Adds Another Talented Player from the Transfer Portal

Memorial Day Showcase: Prospects Shine in Louisiana

Which Florida College Quarterbacks Step up in 2022?

Talking UCF Quarterbacks & Future Signal Callers

The QB House Top 40 College Bus Tour

Top 2024 OL Prospect Set to Visit UCF

Talking UCF Football Commitments, Recruiting Needs & Official Visits

Thursday Recruiting Rundown for May 26th

UCF QB Commitment Dylan Rizk Interview

OL Prospect Elvin Harris Talks UCF Visit, Recruiting Plans