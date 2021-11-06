First Half Overview, UCF Out Performing Tulane

The Knights kept the Green Wave off the scoreboard during the first half, and the offense made one excellent drive to take the lead 7-0.

ORLANDO - During the last 10 quarters of play, the UCF defense allowed just 14 points - seven each to Memphis and Temple - and none to Tulane through the first half. That’s an incredible stretch of defense. That’s especially surprising because of which player came back into the lineup for Tulane.

Quarterback Returns to the Green Wave Lineup

In a surprise move, Tulane did in fact start quarterback Michael Pratt. He was out during last week’s game versus Cincinnati, and yet here he is playing versus the Knights. His presence did not move the needle much, however.

Pratt’s first half statistics included being 6/10 for 48 yards, while also being sacked twice.

Where Pratt did not do well, running back Tyjae Spears certainly helped Tulane with his rushing contribution of 10 carries for 46 yards. Here are more notes from the first half, beginning with Isaiah Bowser continuing to be a formidable running back to bring down.

Bowser’s First Quarter

Six carries for 27 yards, including a 20-yard run and a 13-yard run. Bowser was facing seven defenders in the box, as Tulane decided to defend him over anyone else based on their defensive numbers.

Bowser’s Second Quarter

With his rushing totals up to 11 carries for 53 yards, he’s off to another great start and one that will likely see him go over the 100 mark yet again.

The bonus would be Bowser’s 24-yard reception with just under 4:00 minutes remaining in the half. It was a wheel route down the right sideline and Mikey Keene delivered a tremendous pass.

Questionable Call

Keene attempted to let a pass go while a Tulane defender deflected it from behind. The play was ruled a fumble, mysteriously, and that led to Tulane’s possession with 1:44 remaining and starting at the UCF 25.

Even with the great field position, the Knights held the Green Wave, and the field goal was no good, preserving the 7-0 lead going into halftime. Key point prior to the turnover to mention comes next.

Tulane Defenders with Hands on Hips

With just under 3:00 remaining in the second quarter, several Tulane defenders were placing their hands on their hips between plays. That’s a sign of fatigue, and much of that should be attributed to UCF’s offensive line pounding on them and Bowser doing a good job of running the football downhill.

Those body blows will pay dividends come the third and fourth quarter. The Knights played physical football and leaned on the Green Wave with old school football.

Side Note: UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn continued to limp noticeably throughout the first half.

