Here We Go! It's UCF Football Time!

As we enter the 2021 UCF Football season, there are several topics to touch upon as fall camp just began. Here’s an overview of what’s going on with UCF Football.

From the end of July when there was very little news regarding the UCF Football program, to just a week later and a plethora of information becomes available. That’s how it usually works within the realm of college football, and 2021 did not change its normal schedule either.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s press conference, UCF players that were available to the media during media day, new players coming to the UCF roster, Jaylon Robinson being named to the Early Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List as well as additional UCF players being on watch lists, a new ‘member’ of the UCF media, and recruiting news, it’s been a busy week.

Here’s an overview, beginning with thoughts about UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn’s first fall camp press conference.

Coach Malzahn is Ready to Roll

The body language, the tone in his voice, the confidence in which he discussed his football team, and the overall message were clear. Coach Malzahn is fired up to be the Head Football Coach for the UCF Knights.

Coach Malzahn is not your typical college football coach. He’s engaging and honest; genuine would be an even better term. When asked a question by a member of the UCF media, Coach Malzahn dives into the question and does so with with Southern hospitality. It’s appreciated by the media because many coaches are not so accommodating, and it’s also important because there’s information to discuss with viewers and readers.

As for the team, Coach Malzahn consistently stated that he’s interested to see what everyone performs like after being under the supervision of Chris Dawson, the Director of Sports Performance. The incoming transfers were also a common topic, and Coach Malzahn made it clear that he’s as curious as everyone else to see how each transfer acclimates to the football team. There was one player he mentioned, and it came with several smiles as well.

Coach Malzahn could not have been more obviously excited regarding returning UCF signal caller Dillon Gabriel. As he should be. Gabriel is one of college football’s best all-around quarterbacks. Combining Gabriel’s skills with Coach Malzahn’s innovative offense, including his penchant for manipulating schemes with the run-pass option game, probably have Coach Malzahn giddy over the prospects of what will happen with the Knights' offense this season.

Here Come the Transfers

As camp just began, there are several things to be thankful for. UCF fans obviously love the talent that’s returning to Orlando, and now a new wave of college transfers arrive at UCF as well. While Coach Malzahn simply made it clear that he wants to see how each transfer performs during fall camp, as he should have, there are a few expectations to know based on the chatter around the UCF Football program.

First off, speed. This overall group of transfers can run regardless of position. Adding to that sentiment, overall athleticism will be seen. Whether it’s running back Mark Antony-Richards or wide receiver Jordan Johnson or linebacker Bryson Armstrong, there’s additional athleticism coming to the Knights.

Oh, there’s that “Big Kat” guy coming over from Auburn, too. He’s not shabby either. In total honesty, very few if any other players in the American Athletic Conference will fill out a college football uniform quite like Big Kat Bryant, an extremely gifted edge defender that proved to muscular and lean during media days player interviews. Bryant is listed at 6’5”, 245-pounds by the UCF Athletic Website, but that’s your average frame. He’s going to wreak havoc; mark that down.

As fo the rest of the transfers, as Coach Malzahn stated multiple times, need to see how they perform during camp. Expect a few players to make jumps into the rotation if not claim starting roles.

Robinson Makes Watch List, Multiple Knights up for Awards

At wide receiver, Robinson was named an Earl Campbell Watch List Award Nominee, which is given to a player from Texas (played in high school and/or college in the state of Texas), and also shows several points of integrity and character throughout his career. Considering the perseverance of the great Earl Campbell himself, it’s an honor for Robinson to be named to this prestigious list. Other Knights are also up for awards.

Gabriel made the Maxwell Award Watch List and also made the Manning Award Watch List, and both signify excellence with quarterback play. Then there is UCF punter Andrew Osteen, who’s up for the Ray Guy Award given to college football’s best punter.

Who’s Media Anyway?

While conducting player interviews during UCF media day, there was a noticeable newcomer to the UCF Football media. A really big fella, maybe say, 6’6”, 325-pounds? Hmmm. That appears to be Sam Jackson?

Yes indeed. Jackson went from being interviewed to walking around with a microphone and interviewing his teammates. The fifth-year Knights offensive lineman actually did quite well. Not just anyone knows how to conduct themself when doing an interview. Here’s the video of Jackson’s interviewing skills that were recently placed on the UCF Athletic website. It’s fantastic!

Recruiting Lands Major Commitment

In case anyone missed it, Leyton Nelson is now in the fold for the Knights, scoring a huge recruiting win for UCF over Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon, and several programs across the country. There are two articles on the front page of Inside The Knights about Nelson and his impact as a player and how he impacts the 2022 UCF recruiting class moving forward.

He’s a talented 6’6”, 285-pound offensive tackle from Orlando (Fla.) Boone, and this local product will have a chance to play early for the Knights. Nelson went through a stretch where he earned 18 scholarship offers in a mere 22 days.

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel and Podcast

Recent Articles

The Schneider Effect: UCF Football Mom Mary Schneider

Leyton Nelson Commits to Knights, UCF in Strong Recruiting Position

Nelson Pledges to Knights, Brings UCF Football’s In-State Commitment Total to Six

Questions and Discussion about the UCF Offense, Position by Position

Talking Gators Versus Knights, Plus Recruiting News, with All Gators Publisher Zach Goodall

Jake Hescock Brings Production, Experience and Leadership to UCF Football

Transfer WR Core Helps Shape UCF Depth Chart, Brings New Dynamics to RPO Game

Thompson No Longer with UCF, Knights RB Position Still Provides Plenty of Talent

Videos and Photos from UCF Football Media Day

Key Points from Gus Malzahn’s First UCF Fall Camp Press Conference

Gaining Respect: Dillon Gabriel Compared to Top Quarterback Heisman Trophy Candidates

Talking UCF Football with Jennifer Jackson, the Team Mom

Discussing the 2022 UCF Football Commitments

UCF Football Offensive Line Recruiting: UCF Needs Balance with 2022 Class

Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC is Good for UCF, Plus Recruiting News

Photo and Video Reels from the Varsity Sports Network Orlando Media Day