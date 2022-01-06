Anthony Montalvo, Jr. and Alex Ward Announce They Will Return to UCF

The band is getting back together. Several UCF Knights have decided to return in 2022 that could have moved on to another school or headed to the NFL like running back Isaiah Bowser. Now, defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo and long snapper Alex Ward announced they will also return and play for the Knights in 2022.

Montalvo played in all 13 games last season. He registered 12 solo and 22 assisted tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, one forced fumble, and one pass broken up.

As for Ward, being a long snapper means there are simply not many statistics, but his value is major for the UCF program. How often does a team lose a game because the long snapper fails to properly send back the football to the holder on a field goal or to the punter?

Ward has long since been considered one of college football's best long snappers, and UCF is fortunate to have him back for one more season.

As UCF goes into the off season and begins running stairs and lifting weights, once again having savvy veterans like Montalvo and Ward on the roster will help the program once more. Both players will be valuable every time they step on the field for the Knights.

