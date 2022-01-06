Top 2023 Central Florida Area Football Recruits

ORLANDO - One of the slogans that UCF Football has been placing on social media would be “State of Orlando.” It’s cool and catchy. Well, in year two of the Gus Malzahn regime at UCF, the Knights have a great opportunity to close the gap on major programs that are usually ranked in the top 15 in the country because the Orlando area is very rich with talent.

Even by the state of Florida standards, the class of 2023 is special across the state and near Orlando it's no different. It’s loaded with numerous prospects at every position but quarterback.

This list will undoubtedly change and new prospects will emerge. While that’s true, here are the vast majority of the absolute best players in the greater Central Florida area.

Look for interviews with several of these young men in the coming weeks as we head towards spring football.

John Walker, Defensive Tackle, 6’4”, 295-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Cormani McClain, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 6’2”, 175-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson

Cedric Baxter, Running Back, 6’2”, 225-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater

Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive End, 6’5”, 255-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Malik Bryant, Linebacker/Defensive End, 6’2”, 235-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Jones

Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, Wide Receiver, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - committed to Florida

Tyler Williams, Wide Receiver, 6’3”, 180-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) High School

Cedric Hawkins, Safety, 5’11”, 165-pounds, Cocoa (Fla.) High School - Committed to Ohio State

Payton Kirkland, Offensive Tackle, 6’6”, 335-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips

Kaven Call, Defensive End, 6’2”, 245-pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School - Committed to UCF

Robert Stafford, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie

Braeden Marshall, Cornerback, 5’10”, 170-pounds, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School

Daniel Harris, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker, 6’6”, 190-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Palm Bay

Andrew Harris, Linebacker, 6’2”, 190-pounds, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Michael Harris, Linebacker, 6’1”, 190-pounds, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley

Eddie Combs, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Satellite Beach (Fla.) Satellite

Asaad Waseem, Wide Receiver, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange

Jordan Castell, Safety, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange

Amaris Shaw, Running Back/Cornerback, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Winter Park (Fla.) High School

Vandrevius Jacobs, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Vero Beach (Fla.) High School

Bryce Lovett, Offensive Line, 6’4”, 325-pounds, Rockledge (Fla.) High School

Bo Mascoe, Cornerback, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola

Corey McIntyre, Defensive Line, 6’3”, 260-pounds, Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast

Zachary Tobe, Safety, 6’2”, 180-pounds, Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Calvin Smith, Defensive End, 6’4”, 240-pounds, Ocoee (Fla.) High School

Luke Rucker, Quarterback, 6’2”, 190-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole

Camren Lindsey, Offensive Line, 6’2”, 285-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Jones

Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, Offensive Line, 6’7”, 310-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Evans

