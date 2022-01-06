Top 2023 Central Florida Area Football Recruits
ORLANDO - One of the slogans that UCF Football has been placing on social media would be “State of Orlando.” It’s cool and catchy. Well, in year two of the Gus Malzahn regime at UCF, the Knights have a great opportunity to close the gap on major programs that are usually ranked in the top 15 in the country because the Orlando area is very rich with talent.
Even by the state of Florida standards, the class of 2023 is special across the state and near Orlando it's no different. It’s loaded with numerous prospects at every position but quarterback.
This list will undoubtedly change and new prospects will emerge. While that’s true, here are the vast majority of the absolute best players in the greater Central Florida area.
Look for interviews with several of these young men in the coming weeks as we head towards spring football.
John Walker, Defensive Tackle, 6’4”, 295-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
Cormani McClain, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 6’2”, 175-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson
Cedric Baxter, Running Back, 6’2”, 225-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater
Derrick LeBlanc, Defensive End, 6’5”, 255-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
Malik Bryant, Linebacker/Defensive End, 6’2”, 235-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Jones
Darren “Goldie” Lawrence, Wide Receiver, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole - committed to Florida
Tyler Williams, Wide Receiver, 6’3”, 180-pounds, Lakeland (Fla.) High School
Cedric Hawkins, Safety, 5’11”, 165-pounds, Cocoa (Fla.) High School - Committed to Ohio State
Payton Kirkland, Offensive Tackle, 6’6”, 335-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips
Kaven Call, Defensive End, 6’2”, 245-pounds, Apopka (Fla.) High School - Committed to UCF
Robert Stafford, Wide Receiver/Cornerback, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Eau Gallie
Braeden Marshall, Cornerback, 5’10”, 170-pounds, Lake Mary (Fla.) High School
Daniel Harris, Defensive End/Outside Linebacker, 6’6”, 190-pounds, Melbourne (Fla.) Palm Bay
Andrew Harris, Linebacker, 6’2”, 190-pounds, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Michael Harris, Linebacker, 6’1”, 190-pounds, Altamonte Springs (Fla.) Lake Brantley
Eddie Combs, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Satellite Beach (Fla.) Satellite
Asaad Waseem, Wide Receiver, 5’11”, 175-pounds, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Jordan Castell, Safety, 6’2”, 195-pounds, Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange
Amaris Shaw, Running Back/Cornerback, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Winter Park (Fla.) High School
Read More
Vandrevius Jacobs, Wide Receiver, 6’0”, 170-pounds, Vero Beach (Fla.) High School
Bryce Lovett, Offensive Line, 6’4”, 325-pounds, Rockledge (Fla.) High School
Bo Mascoe, Cornerback, 5’11”, 170-pounds, Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola
Corey McIntyre, Defensive Line, 6’3”, 260-pounds, Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast
Zachary Tobe, Safety, 6’2”, 180-pounds, Ocoee (Fla.) High School
Calvin Smith, Defensive End, 6’4”, 240-pounds, Ocoee (Fla.) High School
Luke Rucker, Quarterback, 6’2”, 190-pounds, Sanford (Fla.) Seminole
Camren Lindsey, Offensive Line, 6’2”, 285-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Jones
Chrisdasson Saint-Jean, Offensive Line, 6’7”, 310-pounds, Orlando (Fla.) Evans
