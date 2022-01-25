ORLANDO - Every rivalry has ebbs and flows. With UCF and USF, the series itself has been a roller coaster in terms of the scores, and now there will be some big decisions regarding whether the series should be extended beyond the year 2022.

Being transparent, these are two schools where the fanbases do like one another, the athletic departments, at times, have been prickly towards one another, and there’s just flat out bad blood. All of that stated, the War on I-4 is really cool. So, should the rivalry between two schools located about two hours apart from one another end up going their separate ways and not play again? Perhaps mix up playing every now and again?

Later today, The Daily Knight podcast will dive into more talking points, and there’s a poll pinned to the top of Twitter account @UCF_FanNation discussing the options where people can also leave questions and comments that will be aired on the podcast. Feel free to drop your commentary there. For now, a few quick thoughts for and against sticking with the rivalry.

Why the Rivalry Should Continue

First, it’s just fun to have an in-state rivalry. In-state battles have a certain “it factor” to them that can be difficult to define through words, yet are even felt in the press box, let alone down on the playing field. More intensity, more desire, more passion, that’s UCF versus USF on the gridiron.

That makes it fun for the fans of both schools, and it provides extra motivation for the USF and UCF players to work harder all year long to be great when that one special day of the year comes along to play again. There are a few other positives for this rivalry, too.

One, it’s close. No planes, no big travel budgets, easy on the players and everyone involved that plays as the road team. Look, college athletic programs need to cut money wherever they can, and a two hour drive helps, as does no hotel costs. That matters. So does less wear and tear on players’ bodies as they don’t fly to a game several hours away like many other road games tend to be.

Finally, recruiting matters as well. Beating an in-state foe helps on National Signing Day. It’s something coaches can point to when recruiting the elite in-state talent both programs covet.

Why the Rivalry Should Not Continue

UCF has USF in the rearview mirror. At one point, USF was attempting to block UCF from joining a conference, it was belittling UCF’s efforts, and was quite frankly arrogant. Oh, how the tables have turned with regards to where the two programs currently sit.

Why should UCF care one iota what happens to USF? To heck with them! Play another in-state team like Florida State or Florida from time to time, but leave the Bulls for dead. They deserve it! There’s also the fact that with Big XII membership, there will be other out-of-state teams like Ohio State or Notre Dame or Iowa or other schools from up North that will want to come to play UCF at some point.

Because of Power Five membership, plus those schools wanting a quality Florida opponent, UCF will sit in a position of power. A northern program like Ohio State has a huge alumni base in Florida already, so playing down here matters to them.

UCF, in exchange, gets a lot of publicity and it's a big revenue producer for the athletic department and all the surrounding businesses – hotels and restaurants in particular – that are within a 20-mile radius of the UCF campus. That’s not happening with USF, so let’s rock n’ roll with the bigger brands when the opportunities arise, and they will sooner or later.

Final Thoughts

There are many different ways to look at this situation, and Inside The Knights wants to hear the thoughts of the fans. What should the UCF administration do? Yes or no to playing USF moving forward?

Be sure to send in your questions and comments on Twitter. The podcast will be up by this evening.

