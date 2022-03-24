UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #5, OL Samuel Jackson

The most veteran player on the UCF roster is returning for a sixth-year. His impact will be felt in many ways.

ORLANDO - Samuel Jackson knows UCF well. He’s been through five seasons since he enrolled in 2017. On and off the gridiron, he’s a true Knight. Yes, he’s a college football player. Overall, he’s a really good dude and one that many people, including his teammates, can and should learn from as well.

The behemoth offensive lineman has learned his trade at four of the five offensive line positions while wearing a UCF uniform in a game, and the fifth position of center is one that he’s played in practice.

Even with his experience and versatility, the reason Jackson is so high on this list would be his ability to aid other players. There are already 10 players transferring into UCF from other colleges, including two offensive lineman. Jackson’s knowledge of offensive line play, as well as UCF as an overall institution, will be valuable to each one of those players.

Here’s what’s next for the future NFL player.

Samuel Jackson

Size: 6’5”, 325-pounds

Position: OG/OT

Experience

Has started 31 times during his UCF career. He’s been a staple at both guard and both tackle positions. Because of his attention to detail and ability to continually improve, he could start at multiple positions again based on the track record.

Power

There are few college offensive lineman that enjoy drive blocking more than “Big Sam.” He’s steady out of his stance and once he lays hands on a defender, it’s hard to pry him loose. Here’s what offensive line trainer Ray McNeil from Trench Academy in Tampa had to say about Jackson after working with him.

“He’s a mauler,” McNeil began. “Dominant at the point of attack.”

Yes indeed. Jackson moves men against their will. That’s his trademark. He’s also pretty good in pass protection and does good work with double teams. Much of that is because of what he has above the shoulders.

Intelligence

Jackson is an athlete, but he’s also one that uses cunning. He’s not easily lured into false steps, poor angles or lunging for a defensive lineman. Jackson sticks with his keys and does his job; play after play Jackson is consistent.

Just by osmosis, via watching his practice habits and style of play should aid the transfers and each of the younger offensive lineman that are vying for playing time. His biggest impact might just be from this area.

Helping Players Adjust and the Team Win

UCF has a lot of moving parts for the 2022 roster. Quarterback battle, two possible new offensive tackles, defensive transfers, and several highly touted recruits are all a part of UCF now. That’s where leadership comes into play.

For instance, to help the UCF offense, Jackson is the type of player that will happily move to guard if that’s what would be best for the team. He’s a winner. Making adjustments for the team is what winners do. That's also a part of the offensive line and tight ends in general as the following tweet displays.

There’s just no telling how many different players and position groups Jackson will be able to help, but few players in college football possess Jackson’s overall on and off the field acumen. He’s truly unique.

Final Thoughts

Jackson is a player that’s always found a way to contribute and be a mainstay with the Knights. 2022 will be no different, and that’s already started just by him being a part of the UCF spring practices. His value far exceeds being a “mauler” as McNeil noted. Jackson is one of the key cogs to the entire UCF Football roster.

