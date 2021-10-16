    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballFootball RecruitingCollege Football NewsHigh School FootballSI TIX
    Search

    Game Day Updates: UCF at Cincinnati

    Keep checking back for updates about the Knights going on the road to play the Bearcats. Statistics, comments and tweets will be updated continuously.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Today's game will involve many different scenarios. Can the Knights overcome a plethora of injuries to key personnel? Can UCF freshman quarterback Mikey Keene be effective versus one of the nation's quickest and most diverse defenses? Which player(s) from UCF step up to make big plays?

    As the game moves forward after the 12 p.m. kickoff, there will be updates all game long. If you have anything to add, reply on Twitter: @UCF_FanNation will be the place to look. One of your tweets could end up right here in this article.

    Touchdown Bearcats: Ford goes 79 yards and is barely touched. Cincinnati leads 28-0 over UCF. 

    Touchdown Bearcats: fade ball to Pierce, the Cincinnati wide receiver. Cincinnati 21-0 over UCF. It's just a matter of what the score will be now. 

    Disaster: UCF has a total bust in coverage as Ford catches and runs down to the 19.

    Tremendous Play by #6: UCF had a screen blown up by a single Bearcat or it could have been a big play. Cincinnati taking over after a punt by UCF. 

    Moving the Pocket: The Knights look good while moving Keene to the right or the left. 

    Danger Zone: Cincinnati scores its second touchdown of the first quarter when Ford scores right up the middle. 14-0 Cincinnati. This looks as bad as it may seem. Could be a really ugly day.

    Knights Holding: 1st down and 2nd down push the Bearcats closer, but UCF is penalized for being off sides by Big Kat Bryant.

    Man Coverage Did Not Work: UCF just struggling with anything the defensive coaching staff calls for pass coverage.

    Penalties: Cincinnati hurts itself with back-to-back penalties. It's now 2nd down and 25.

    Special Teams Disaster Part 2? Another poor punt that went off the right edge of the football of UCF punter Andrew Osteen. Bearcats take over at their own 30.

    Keene Sacked: Cincinnati did a nice job of disguising coverage and it led to Keene being sacked for a 2-yard loss. 

    2nd and 3: No gain for Richardson running around right end. 

    Costly Miss: Celiscar had a free shot at Desmond Ridder but simply whiffed. Ridder stopped at the 1-yard line and it's first and goal. Ford takes it straight up the middle on the next play. Cincinnati 7-0 lead over UCF.

    Great Stop: UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar with the penetration to stuff Ford.

    Bearcats 1st and 2nd Down: Bomb from Ridder goes way off the mark; Jerome Ford picked up eight on 2nd down.

    Fourth Down: Total shank on the punt. Cincinnati takes over at the UCF 38.

    Third Down: Keene drilled on a scramble. UCF punts.

    First Two Plays: Bearcats came out in the 3-4 look, bringing pressure off the edge. Pass deflected. Second down saw Johnny Richardson gain three yards up the middle. 

    Great Resource for Tracking Today's Game: UCF at Cincinnati Statistics

    For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. It will be found on iTunes and Spotify. For more UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation, as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

    Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

    Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

    Desmond ‘Ridding’ Himself of Critics

    Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

    The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

    Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

    UCF's Tight End History and UCF Tight End Commitment Grant Stevens

    Who Wins the Matchup Between UCF's Front Seven and Cincinnati's Rushing Attack?

    UCF Faces Big Challenge When it Goes on the Road to Cincinnati

    Previewing Auburn at No. 17 Arkansas and No. 20 Florida at LSU

    UCF Must Attack Cincinnati Cornerback Ahmad Gardner

    After a Run of Injuries, UCF Football at a Crossroads

    Defining Cincinnati Quarterback Desmond Ridder

    Cincinnati's Defensive Talent Takes Center Stage

    Tuesday's Thoughts: Capitalizing on Miami's Failures

    The Daily Knight: Replacing Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis After His Injury

    Gus Malzahn's Press Conference, Highlighting Brandon Adams and the Rushing Attack

    The Daily Knight: Which College Football Head Coach Gets Fired First in October?

    First Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Offensive Skill Players

    Isaiah Bowser Tunnel (1)
    Football

    Game Day Updates: UCF at CincinnatiDraft SharePreviewPublish

    1 hour ago
    Desmond Ridder versus Indiana
    College Football News

    Desmond 'Ridding' Himself of Critics

    5 hours ago
    UCF Gold Helmets on Table
    Football

    Game Day Central: UCF at Cincinnati

    6 hours ago
    Johnny Richardson Profile
    Football

    Game Prediction: UCF at Cincinnati

    Oct 15, 2021
    Luke Fickell Practice Photo
    Football

    The Head Coaching Matchup, Luke Fickell Versus Gus Malzahn

    Oct 15, 2021
    Charlie Jones Wide Receiver Iowa
    College Football News

    Previewing Clemson at Syracuse, Purdue at No. 2 Iowa, and California at No. 9 Oregon

    Oct 15, 2021
    Matthew McCoy Offensive Tackle St. Augustine (Fla.) Creekside
    Football Recruiting

    Headed to See Thomas Castellanos Play, and OT Recruit Matthew McCoy is the Real Deal

    Oct 15, 2021
    Zamir White and Brock Bowers Georgia
    College Football News

    No. 11 Kentucky Travels to No. 1 Georgia to Decide the Top Position in the SEC East

    Oct 14, 2021