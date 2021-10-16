Game Day Updates: UCF at Cincinnati

Keep checking back for updates about the Knights going on the road to play the Bearcats. Statistics, comments and tweets will be updated continuously.

Today's game will involve many different scenarios. Can the Knights overcome a plethora of injuries to key personnel? Can UCF freshman quarterback Mikey Keene be effective versus one of the nation's quickest and most diverse defenses? Which player(s) from UCF step up to make big plays?

As the game moves forward after the 12 p.m. kickoff, there will be updates all game long. If you have anything to add, reply on Twitter: @UCF_FanNation will be the place to look. One of your tweets could end up right here in this article.

Touchdown Bearcats: Ford goes 79 yards and is barely touched. Cincinnati leads 28-0 over UCF.

Touchdown Bearcats: fade ball to Pierce, the Cincinnati wide receiver. Cincinnati 21-0 over UCF. It's just a matter of what the score will be now.

Disaster: UCF has a total bust in coverage as Ford catches and runs down to the 19.

Tremendous Play by #6: UCF had a screen blown up by a single Bearcat or it could have been a big play. Cincinnati taking over after a punt by UCF.

Moving the Pocket: The Knights look good while moving Keene to the right or the left.

Danger Zone: Cincinnati scores its second touchdown of the first quarter when Ford scores right up the middle. 14-0 Cincinnati. This looks as bad as it may seem. Could be a really ugly day.

Knights Holding: 1st down and 2nd down push the Bearcats closer, but UCF is penalized for being off sides by Big Kat Bryant.

Man Coverage Did Not Work: UCF just struggling with anything the defensive coaching staff calls for pass coverage.

Penalties: Cincinnati hurts itself with back-to-back penalties. It's now 2nd down and 25.

Special Teams Disaster Part 2? Another poor punt that went off the right edge of the football of UCF punter Andrew Osteen. Bearcats take over at their own 30.

Keene Sacked: Cincinnati did a nice job of disguising coverage and it led to Keene being sacked for a 2-yard loss.

2nd and 3: No gain for Richardson running around right end.

Costly Miss: Celiscar had a free shot at Desmond Ridder but simply whiffed. Ridder stopped at the 1-yard line and it's first and goal. Ford takes it straight up the middle on the next play. Cincinnati 7-0 lead over UCF.

Great Stop: UCF defensive end Josh Celiscar with the penetration to stuff Ford.

Bearcats 1st and 2nd Down: Bomb from Ridder goes way off the mark; Jerome Ford picked up eight on 2nd down.

Fourth Down: Total shank on the punt. Cincinnati takes over at the UCF 38.

Third Down: Keene drilled on a scramble. UCF punts.

First Two Plays: Bearcats came out in the 3-4 look, bringing pressure off the edge. Pass deflected. Second down saw Johnny Richardson gain three yards up the middle.

