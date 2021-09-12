Tailgating, Knight Walk, and Big XII Reaction from UCF Football Fans

Photographs and videos from Saturday’s UCF tailgating, as well as UCF fans providing their insights regarding UCF accepting an invitation to join the Big XII.

ORLANDO - One of the best places in America to tailgate would be UCF. People of all ages come out to enjoy time with another before cheering on the Knights. Before heading over to the Bounce House and getting ready for the game, a stroll through Memory Mall and being present at Knight Walk presented several fans having a great time and talking about UCF Football.

For those UCF fans that watched the Knights go from barely being on the college football map in the 1990s to now joining the Power Five by accepting a bid to join the Big XII, Friday's official announcement proved to be special.

From Memory Mall on the UCF campus, it was a festive atmosphere. Everyone that members of Inside The Knights spoke with were happy to talk UCF Football, the Knights joining the Big XII, and just being a part of the UCF family.

Memory Mall, UCF

Setting up for the tailgate.

Memory Mall, UCF

No doubt that Mrs. Schneider has one particular UCF player she's proud to support. Check out the hair!

Knight Walk, IOA Plaza

All smiles along the tailgating tents at Memory Mall.

Memory Mall, UCF

Getting Ready for the UCF team to arrive at IOA Plaza.

Knight Walk, IOA Plaza

Now this is a serious UCF Football fan!

Knight Walk, IOA Plaza

Some people did not feel the need to dress up, but still enjoyed themselves just the same.

Just Chilling at Memory Mall, UCF

Here are two pretty big Sam Jackson fans...

Knight Walk, IOA Plaza

Now this is tailgating!

Memory Mall, UCF

Even a dog can enjoy the tailgating festivities.

Memory Mall, UCF

Just hanging out with friends.

Knight fans unite

Everybody say cheese!

Memory Mall, UCF

A UCF student also had his opinions about the Knights joining the Big XII:

The pregame tailgating was really active before the Knights took on Bethune-Cookman. Inside The Knights will be back out again during future UCF home game weekends to see the students, alumni, and fans. Thanks to all those that volunteered to have their photographs taken and participated in interviews.

