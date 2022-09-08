UCF vs Louisville 'X-Factor': Center Matthew Lee

When one thinks of an X-factor for the UCF Knights, it’s almost always listed as a skill position player. You know why? Clicks, advertising, however one wants to discuss it. People are generally more interested in hearing about the starting quarterback or big-play wide receiver than a member of an offensive or defensive line.

Offensive linemen do not receive their just due because of this, but football is often won in the trenches. For those people that like power football and the line play between two teams, well, this game placing Louisville at UCF is going to be a little more intriguing than it even normally is.

Every play counts and that’s why the following player was selected as the X-factor, and that's something that UCF head coach Gus Malzahn knows all too well based on his coaching history.

UCF and Malzahn need their man in the middle, Matthew Lee, to play at a high level beyond what the normal football fan might know or understand. Without going all technical with the Xs and Os, there are two components that he must take care of play after play, to help the Knights get over the top against the Cardinals.

First, when Louisville’s front shows a weakness against a potential play call, Lee must immediately recognize it and make sure the offensive blocking scheme is spot on to begin with to maximize the yardage from that play, or be changed to make it happen.

The more chances a running back like Johnny Richardson gets to reach the linebacker level of a defense, the better the chances for a big play. UCF Athletics - Coakley

With running backs like Johnny Richardson in the backfield there can be an 80-yard touchdown take place based on UCF out-scheming Louisville’s front.

It could also be the same concept during a jet sweep to Ryan O’Keefe or a bubble screen to one of the other wide receivers. Regardless, Lee is the starting point for helping to make sure the right play/blocking scheme is being utilized.

The other point is more direct. Literally. When the Knights find themselves in the red zone, that’s usually Isaiah Bowser time. He’s a 6-foot-1 and 224-pound downhill running back that does his best work inside the tackle box, with Lee often leading the way.

It’s about brute force and blocking technique from Lee leading to running lanes up the middle for Bowser. If the Knights can run between the tackles, there is little chance that Louisville wins this football game.

Louisville is going to do everything it can to slow down that inside running game because of that point, and well it should. The biggest challenge will be directly in front of Lee with nose tackle Desmond Tell, an active interior player that’s 6-foot-1 and 297 pounds. He’s built to stop the run. This matchup will be especially interesting to see when the UCF offense lines up and runs the football inside the five-yard line.

If Lee wins this battle against Tell close to the goal line, the Knights are going to stand a much better chance to kick extra points as opposed to kicking field goals. Keep an eye on Lee, he’s the X-factor for UCF’s chances to defeat Louisville.

