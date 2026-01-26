UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Predicting UCLA's Next 5 Games

The Bruins' next five games could prove to be make-or-break for their entire season.

In today's episode, we will break down UCLA's next five games and highlight players who UCLA needs to worry about, as well as players who UCLA needs to step up in this time. The Bruins are sitting at 14-6; not bad, but still far from where they need to be.

Game 21: @ Oregon (Jan. 28)

UCLA should be able to win this one easily. Oregon is without Nate Bittle, its leading scoring, meaning UCLA will not have to worry about a good interior player, something the Bruins have struggled with this season.

The Bruins will still need to worry about Jackson Shelstad, a player who scored 20 points in the meeting earlier this season. As the Ducks' second leading scorer, Shelstad will get a large volume of shots with Bittle out. If UCLA can manage they should win this one.

Prediction: 75-63 UCLA

Game 22: vs Indiana (Jan. 31)

Indiana is a team UCLA cannot mess around with. While they have not had the best stretch of games recently, they are looking to find wins where they can, and UCLA fits that criteria. The Hoosiers are 1-4 in their last five, with losses to No. 12 Michigan State and a close loss to No. 10 Nebraska.

Guard Lamar Wilkerson is a player who can really hurt UCLA. This season Wilkerson is averaging 19.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 45.9% from the field. If the Bruins can limit him, which they should. UCLA could walk away with a win here.

Prediction: 81-75 UCLA

Game 23: vs Rutgers (Feb. 3)

UCLA should not have any issues in this game at all. Rutgers currently sits at 9-11, with some rough non-confrence losses from earlier in this season. If UCLA can win convincingly in this one, it will really help their tournament.

While on paper a blowout is feasible, UCLA has still struggled to be that dominant team this season, often playing to the level of its competition. Rutgers guard Tariq Francis could make things difficult for the Bruins as he is averaging 15.9 points this season on 43.7% shooting.

Prediction: 78-59

Game 24: vs Washington (Feb. 7)

UCLA had to play to the buzzer in their matchup earlier this season, winning 82-80. If one thing is for certain, Washington will do everything in their power to avoid a repeat. Since UCLA's win, the Huskies have looked decent, with a win against Ohio State, a team that took down the Bruins recently.

Hannes Steinbach gave UCLA trouble in their last meeting. Scoring 29 points with 10 rebounds. The version of Steinbach, the Bruins will be facing in this one is more experienced and more comfortable with his role. If the Bruins can't slow him down, UCLA really does not have anything else going for them.

Prediction: 85-80 Washington

Game 25: @ No. 3 Michigan (Feb. 14)

While UCLA does have a top-five win on its resume this season, Michigan is an entirely different beast. It will take a miracle for UCLA to get a win here, or at least make it close. While it is entirely possible, the Bruins need everything to go right.

Forward Yaxel Lendeborg will make things hard for UCLA to mount any type of momentum in this one. This season, Lendeborg is averaging 14.4 points and 7.2 rebounds. If Eric Dailey Jr is able to match his performance, the Bruins could have a shot. Still, a win here is not feasible.

Prediction: 86-75 Michigan

