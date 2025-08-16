Former UCLA Bruins Dominate Seahawks-Chiefs NFL Preseason Game
On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs flew up to Seattle to take on the Seahawks in preseason play. During the game, former UCLA Bruins Zach Charbonnet, Jake Bobo, and Carson Steele put on a display.
It was a Pac-12 affair in the Pacific Northwest
Both teams were littered by former Pac-12 standouts, including Damien Martinez, Gardner Minshew, Sam Darnold, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jeffrey Bassa, Nohl Williams, and others. However, it was the Bruins that made the difference.
Charbonnet wrapped up his night quickly. He would get the start as Kenneth Walker III was inactive and his power back playstyle was the perfect piece for new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's offense. Kubiak's offense is a modified version of the Shanahan offense, so Kubiak's run designs of using his linemen to open up holes for rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts to blast through created manufactured lanes to the end zone for Charbonnet.
Charbonnet had five carries for 45 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Charbonnet would be pulled from the game following his score. His first and last carries were over 10 yards, proving his effectiveness in the offense.
While Seattle pulled their starting offense after the first drive of the game, the concept was clear. Use Charbonnet to soften the inside of the defense, forcing the defense to commit more resources to the interior, allowing the quarterback to attack the flank with passes to speedy playmakers.
It was that concept that allowed backup quarterback Drew Lock to find Jake Bobo for two touchdowns. While Charbonnet was out of the game, familiar face George Holani carried the rock for the Seahawks, blasting through the Chiefs' defense.
However, Bobo needed his full effort to catch both touchdowns. Bobo's first score came on a screen pass. With the ball in his hands, Bobo navigated the space opened up by blockers to advance to the second level.
However, when it seemed the Chiefs' defenders were about to corral him, another Seattle blocker crossed Bobo's face to take out the safety. Bobo cut behind him, putting his body on the line as he dove into the end zone while another defender tried desperately to stop him.
On Bobo's second touchdown, he caught a back-shoulder pass against Joshua Williams for the score.
Carson Steele had seven carries for 22 yards, finishing tied for being the team's leading rusher. His familiarity with the RPO gave him an extended run on offense.
A strong night for the Bruins up north.
