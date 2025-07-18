UCLA's Zach Charbonnet's Battle For Carries Intensifies
UCLA's Zach Charbonnet is entering a critical season for the future of his career as he, Kenneth Walker III, Damien Martinez, and Kenny McIntosh are expected to fight for a limited number of carries in a revamped Seahawks offense.
The good news is that Seattle is expected to run the football exponentially more than they did last season. The bad news is that a recent report states Charbonnet's teammate is due for a comeback season.
Now playing in a new, Shanahan-based scheme and with his ankle injury seemingly healed, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso believes Kenneth Walker III could experience a massive resurgence in 2025.
"Kenneth Walker III got a raw deal last season in Seattle. His yards-per-carry average dipped for the third-straight season from 4.6 to 4.1 to 3.7, and he averaged fewer than 14 carries per game for the first time in his professional career," wrote Trapasso.
"The dip in production was completely centered around the Seahawks unstable, porous offensive line. Because Walker forced the most missed tackles of his NFL career (61) on the fewest amount of touches he's ever gotten in a season (153), and his 3.05 yards-after-contact-per-carry figure of 3.05 rivaled his rookie-year figure of 3.08."
"In 2025, the Seahawks will at least start the season more healthy up front, with at times punishing left tackle Abraham Lucas ready for the season after not playing until Week 11 last year. Plus, the Seahawks selected uber-athletic blocker Grey Zabel in the first round of the draft."
"Walker is genuinely one of the most naturally talented running backs in the NFL. I expect him to start producing closer to his rookie year in his fourth season in the Pacific Northwest in 2025."
The good news for Charbonnet is that both men are completely different players, as Charbonnet is more of a hard-nosed bruiser. The problem is that Martinez is that type of player as well.
How the Seahawks prioritize speed and explosiveness over consistent penetration into the defensive secondary through brute force will determine if Walker or Charbonnet get the nod.
If Charbonnet takes the back seat, his already reduced carries may be split with Martinez.
The good news is that Charbonnet could make this concern a non issue by simply outplaying Walker during training camp and preseason. End the argument before one could be made.
An interesting development to watch over the next 45 days.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.