2027 Three-Star Safety De-Commits From UCLA

A new era of UCLA football has arrived with the hiring of James Madison head coach Bob Chesney. Under Chesney, the Bruins are aiming to overhaul the entire football program after a disastrous 2025 campaign.

While the change that Chesney is expected to bring is an overall positive thing for UCLA, it also means that the future in Westwood is relatively uncertain, especially for recruits. With that in mind, one of UCLA's 2027 commits recently decommitted from the program.

2027 UCLA Recruit Decommits from the Bruins

On Dec. 6, Royalton Allen, a three-star 2027 safety prospect from Oak Hills High School in Hesperia, California, announced on X that he would be decommitting from UCLA. Allen explained that after reevaluating his commitment to the Bruins with his family, they decided it was best for him to reopen his recruitment.

"As I continue to grow and evaluate my future, I've decided to keep my options open and do what's best for me and my family long-term-both in the classroom and on the field," Allen wrote.

He continued, " This is not an easy decision, but it comes from a place of deep reflection and respect. I truly appreciate everything your program has offered me. So I am opening my recruitment thanks in advance."

Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins helmets during pregame warmups before playing the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Allen initially committed to UCLA in June, and even after the Bruins parted ways with former head coach DeShaun Foster, the young safety remained loyal to the program.

His decision to decommit comes shortly after UCLA hired Chesney. The coaching change is likely the main reason he wanted to reevaluate his options, but it doesn't mean he won't eventually recommit to the program.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins football coach Bob Chesney poses at introductory press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Losing Allen undoubtedly hurts UCLA's 2027 class as he's a talented player and a great recruit. Rivals' industry rankings list him as the No. 518 overall player nationally, the No. 53 safety, and the No. 52 propsect from California.

With Allen's departure, the Bruins now have just one prospect committed to their 2027 class: three-star wide receiver Trysten Shaw from Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

Dec 9, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Bob Chesney is introduced as UCLA Bruins football coach at press conference at Renee Luskin Conference Center Centennial Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2027 recruiting cycle will be crucial for Chesney's success at UCLA. If he can lay the foundation with an elite class in his first complete recruiting cycle, it will demonstrate that he can build the Bruins into a Big Ten contender.

While losing Allen is a bad start to the cycle for Chesney, he has a lot of time to make up for it, and he and the staff he assembles will have to hit the ground running once they arrive in Westwood.

