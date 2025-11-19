All Bruins

3 Bold Observations From UCLA's Puzzling Sac State Blowout Win

The Bruins may have blown the Hornets out, but they were mostly battling with themselves all game.

Connor Moreno

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Sacramento State Hornets guard Mikey Williams (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) scores past Sacramento State Hornets guard Mikey Williams (1) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A 79-48 blowout win over Sacramento State on Tuesday didn't come easy. The UCLA Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) had to look themselves in the mirror with the help of coach Mick Cronin's benching four of his regular starters. Eric Dailey Jr. was the only regular starter to take the floor.

Starting alongside him were Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams and Stevem Jamerson II, and the message was received. They set the tone by not allowing the Hornets to score in the first six minutes of the game. Once the regular starters took the floor (Donovan Dent came in five more minutes after them), the tone remained.

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins assistant coach David Singleton reacts along with the bench during the first half against the Sacramento State Hornets at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

However, an energetic start to the game waned as UCLA's offense faltered in the second half, returning to its early-season form.

Dailey led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Booker followed off the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting while playing most of the second half in foul trouble.

Just as we do every game, let's get into the three bold observations from Tuesday's win.

1. Cronin's Message Received

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin during the first half against the Sacramento State Hornets at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Cronin is eccentric, but there's a method to his madness, and the message he needed to send nearly all of his starters was necessary.

The Bruins, early in this season, very well may be playing down to their opponents. They haven't been able to match the energy they started with against Arizona (which may be a silver lining), but UCLA also shouldn't be struggling to assume full control of games against teams like this.

That's likely the message Cronin is trying to send -- it starts with the starters.

2. Rebounding is Officially a Problem

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets forward Shaqir O'Neal (8) defends UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

The Bruins have the personnel. They have the intangibles. They have the defensive ability to force misses and generate rebounds. They just aren't getting any.

Whether it be effort or pure luck, UCLA has been real deficient on the boards this season, and that could be a crippling shortcoming.

Sacramento State snagged 35 rebounds to UCLA's 44, but most importantly, grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, which is 13 extra possessions against the team that the Bruins should have blown entirely out of the water.

3. When Will Dent's Struggles Be a Concern?

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial.

Dent was pegged as one of the best watches in college basketball after his stellar debut against Eastern Washington. But he's since struggled to find the bottom of the bucket.

The star guard scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. It marks a string of games where he's struggling to shoot.

It's early in the season, so there's that. But we've already seen Dent light it up as a scorer this season. Once he is able to start making shots fall, UCLA's offense will go up another level.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

