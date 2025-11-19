All Bruins

UCLA's Internal Battles Persist in Blowout Win vs Sac State

The Bruins are still getting in their way of reaching their true potential early this season.

Connor Moreno

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16), UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55), forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Jamar Brown (4) scramble for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16), UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55), forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) and guard Jamar Brown (4) scramble for a loose ball during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UCLA Bruins are only competing against themselves through five games this season.

A 79-48 blowout win over Sacramento State on Tuesday didn't come easy. The Bruins had to look themselves in the mirror with the help of coach Mick Cronin benching four of his regular starters. Eric Dailey Jr. was the only regular starter to take the floor.

Starting alongside him were Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams and Stevem Jamerson II, and the message was received. They set the tone by not allowing the Hornets to score in the first six minutes of the game. Once the regular starters took the floor (Donovan Dent came in five more minutes after them), the tone remained.

However, an energetic start to the game waned as UCLA's offense faltered in the second half, returning to its early-season form.

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento State Hornets guard Prophet Johnson (16) drives past UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dailey led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Booker followed off the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting while playing most of the second half in foul trouble.

Perry is continuing on his stellar early sophomore season, adding another 11 points to the fold. Jamar Brown was the final Bruin in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.

UCLA's two remaining starters struggled all night. Forward Tyler Bilodeau fouled out after 18 minutes of play and finished with just six points. Dent's shooting struggles continued as he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-3 3PT), but added seven assists.

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) return to Pauley Pavilion on Friday to take on Presbyterian at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.

Team Statistics

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) is fouled by Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Shooting:

UCLA: 28-58 (48%) FG, 7-21 (33%) 3PT, 16-24 (67%) FT
Sac State: 13-54 (24%) FG, 3-24 (13%) 3PT, 19-30 (63%) FT

Rebounding:

UCLA: 33 defensive, 11 offensive, 34 total
Sac State: 22 defensive, 13 offensive, 35 total

Assists:

UCLA: 20
Sac State: 9

ucl
Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jamar Brown (4) and forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) defend Sacramento State Hornets guard Jahni Summers (4) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defensive:

UCLA: 9 steals, 3 blocks
Sac State: 6 steals, 3 blocks

Misc.:

UCLA: 15 turnovers (23 points off tov), 13 fast break points, 36 points in the paint, Largest lead: 33
Sac State: 13 turnovers (12 points off tov), 0 fastbreak points, 14points in the paint, Largest lead: 0

Make sure to bookmark UCLA Bruins On SI to get all your daily UCLA Bruins news, analysis and more!

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @cmorenoNBA to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics!

Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

UCLA Bruins Latest News

feed

Published
Connor Moreno
CONNOR MORENO

Connor Moreno is an alumnus of Arizona State and New Mexico State. Before joining the On SI team, he covered the NBA's Phoenix Suns as a beat writer, and now he serves as our UCLA Bruins writer for SI.