UCLA's Internal Battles Persist in Blowout Win vs Sac State
The UCLA Bruins are only competing against themselves through five games this season.
A 79-48 blowout win over Sacramento State on Tuesday didn't come easy. The Bruins had to look themselves in the mirror with the help of coach Mick Cronin benching four of his regular starters. Eric Dailey Jr. was the only regular starter to take the floor.
Starting alongside him were Trent Perry, Jamar Brown, Brandon Williams and Stevem Jamerson II, and the message was received. They set the tone by not allowing the Hornets to score in the first six minutes of the game. Once the regular starters took the floor (Donovan Dent came in five more minutes after them), the tone remained.
However, an energetic start to the game waned as UCLA's offense faltered in the second half, returning to its early-season form.
Dailey led all scorers with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Xavier Booker followed off the bench with 12 points and eight rebounds on 6-of-8 shooting while playing most of the second half in foul trouble.
Perry is continuing on his stellar early sophomore season, adding another 11 points to the fold. Jamar Brown was the final Bruin in double figures with 10 points and six rebounds.
UCLA's two remaining starters struggled all night. Forward Tyler Bilodeau fouled out after 18 minutes of play and finished with just six points. Dent's shooting struggles continued as he scored just five points on 2-of-9 shooting (0-3 3PT), but added seven assists.
The Bruins (4-1, 0-0 Big Ten) return to Pauley Pavilion on Friday to take on Presbyterian at 7:30 p.m. PT on Big Ten Network.
Team Statistics
Shooting:
UCLA: 28-58 (48%) FG, 7-21 (33%) 3PT, 16-24 (67%) FT
Sac State: 13-54 (24%) FG, 3-24 (13%) 3PT, 19-30 (63%) FT
Rebounding:
UCLA: 33 defensive, 11 offensive, 34 total
Sac State: 22 defensive, 13 offensive, 35 total
Assists:
UCLA: 20
Sac State: 9
Defensive:
UCLA: 9 steals, 3 blocks
Sac State: 6 steals, 3 blocks
Misc.:
UCLA: 15 turnovers (23 points off tov), 13 fast break points, 36 points in the paint, Largest lead: 33
Sac State: 13 turnovers (12 points off tov), 0 fastbreak points, 14points in the paint, Largest lead: 0
