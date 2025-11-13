All Bruins

3 Bold Predictions for UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava vs. Ohio State

UCLA's Nico Iamaleava seeks revenge against Ohio State. 3 bold predictions for the massive rematch

Jayesh Pagar

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) looks for an open receiver in the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images
In this story:

Nico Iamaleava returns to Columbus for a highly anticipated rematch against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. After suffering a 42-17 playoff defeat with Tennessee last Dec, the UCLA quarterback is hungry for redemption. "I'm excited to catch those boys again," Iamaleava said. "It'll be a big test for me."​

Despite entering as massive 31.5-point underdogs, Iamaleava's dual-threat abilities could keep this game interesting.​

Iamaleava Rushes for 100+ Yards

The sophomore has evolved into a legitimate rushing threat this season, leading the Bruins with 474 yards on the ground at an impressive 4.9 yards per carry. His mobility will be crucial against Ohio State's elite defense.

Iamaleava torched Penn State for 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries earlier this season, showcasing his ability to dominate with his legs against top competition.​

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Ohio State linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles have contained mobile quarterbacks all year, but Iamaleava's 6'6" frame and improved rushing instincts present a unique challenge they haven't faced recently.​

Can He Double His Passing Output?

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Anthony Woods (6) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers with wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer (3) and quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In last year's playoff matchup, Iamaleava completed just 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards while getting sacked four times. "I took some shots. It was a hard, tough game. I think the weather played a lot of effect with it being so cold. It was a fun game, though," he recalled.​

This time around, Iamaleava needs to beat Ohio State through the air. UCLA's offensive success hinges on his ability to make vertical throws and connect downfield with his receivers. While he's completed around 63% of his passes this season with 12 touchdowns, the Bruins desperately need him to exploit Ohio State's secondary rather than relying solely on his legs.​​

UCLA Stays Within Two Scores at Halftime

Iamaleava's competitive fire shouldn't be underestimated. Ohio State coach Ryan Day praised the quarterback's toughness and competitive nature, acknowledging he'll challenge the Buckeyes' defense.​

"He's a tough player, he's a competitor, man. I've got a lot of respect for him as a player," Ryan Day said.

Nov 8, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava (9) throws against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In their previous meeting, Iamaleava scored a rushing touchdown just before halftime, cutting Ohio State's lead to 21-10. His ability to keep plays alive and create scoring opportunities in crucial moments could keep UCLA competitive early.​

The redshirt sophomore has proven he can deliver in pressure situations, and his experience from that playoff loss gives him a valuable perspective heading into this rematch.​

