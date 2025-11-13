3 Bold Predictions for UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava vs. Ohio State
Nico Iamaleava returns to Columbus for a highly anticipated rematch against No. 1 Ohio State on Saturday. After suffering a 42-17 playoff defeat with Tennessee last Dec, the UCLA quarterback is hungry for redemption. "I'm excited to catch those boys again," Iamaleava said. "It'll be a big test for me."
Despite entering as massive 31.5-point underdogs, Iamaleava's dual-threat abilities could keep this game interesting.
Iamaleava Rushes for 100+ Yards
The sophomore has evolved into a legitimate rushing threat this season, leading the Bruins with 474 yards on the ground at an impressive 4.9 yards per carry. His mobility will be crucial against Ohio State's elite defense.
Iamaleava torched Penn State for 128 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries earlier this season, showcasing his ability to dominate with his legs against top competition.
Ohio State linebackers Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles have contained mobile quarterbacks all year, but Iamaleava's 6'6" frame and improved rushing instincts present a unique challenge they haven't faced recently.
Can He Double His Passing Output?
In last year's playoff matchup, Iamaleava completed just 14 of 31 passes for 104 yards while getting sacked four times. "I took some shots. It was a hard, tough game. I think the weather played a lot of effect with it being so cold. It was a fun game, though," he recalled.
This time around, Iamaleava needs to beat Ohio State through the air. UCLA's offensive success hinges on his ability to make vertical throws and connect downfield with his receivers. While he's completed around 63% of his passes this season with 12 touchdowns, the Bruins desperately need him to exploit Ohio State's secondary rather than relying solely on his legs.
UCLA Stays Within Two Scores at Halftime
Iamaleava's competitive fire shouldn't be underestimated. Ohio State coach Ryan Day praised the quarterback's toughness and competitive nature, acknowledging he'll challenge the Buckeyes' defense.
"He's a tough player, he's a competitor, man. I've got a lot of respect for him as a player," Ryan Day said.
In their previous meeting, Iamaleava scored a rushing touchdown just before halftime, cutting Ohio State's lead to 21-10. His ability to keep plays alive and create scoring opportunities in crucial moments could keep UCLA competitive early.
The redshirt sophomore has proven he can deliver in pressure situations, and his experience from that playoff loss gives him a valuable perspective heading into this rematch.
