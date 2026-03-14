3 Things We Learned In UCLA's Nailbiter vs Michigan State

UCLA has officially moved on following its 88–84 win over Michigan State.

The victory advances UCLA to the semifinals , where it will face Purdue, a team the Bruins defeated earlier this season. UCLA is currently on a strong run, but there are still a few positives and negatives from this matchup.

UCLA’s Guards Are for Real

UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates a play against Michigan State during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UCLA’s guards absolutely exploded against Michigan State. Donovan Dent scored 23 points, Trent Perry added 22 and Skyy Clark contributed 15. Their performances were especially important after Tyler Bilodeau left the game with an injury in the first half, forcing UCLA to adjust.

It is clear that when UCLA’s guards are playing well, they can score from anywhere on the court. Looking ahead to Purdue, the Bruins may have to rely heavily on their guard play, especially if Bilodeau is unable to suit up. The talent is there — now it just needs to be executed consistently.

Brandon Williams Is Amazing

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Brandon Williams (5) scores against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Brandon Williams may have earned the role as UCLA’s sixth man. Against Michigan State , he played 19 minutes, scored nine points, shot 3-of-4 from the field and grabbed four rebounds. His impact in this game was significant and helped UCLA secure a narrow victory.

For a while, Eric Freeney had been trying to fill that role but struggled to consistently find the basket. Both Williams and Freeney could play important roles if UCLA hopes to advance deeper in the tournament. Depth at the forward position will be critical, especially with Bilodeau dealing with an injury.

Is UCLA Better Without Bilodeau?

Michigan State forward Cameron Ward (3) makes a jump shot against UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is not yet a large enough sample size to draw firm conclusions, but UCLA’s offense appeared more fluid at times without Bilodeau on the floor. This is not necessarily a reflection of Bilodeau’s play, but rather the fact that UCLA’s guards took over the game offensively. Still a huge loss for UCLA.

If Bilodeau’s injury turns out to be more serious than expected, UCLA may still be in a position to compete. While his impact is undeniable, the Bruins showed they can adjust when needed. Not many teams can remain effective without one of their top players, but UCLA showed it might be capable of doing so.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin talks to his team in a timeout during the first half of the game against the Michigan State Spartans at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

This was a massive upset win for the Bruins and should improve their positioning heading into the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State is ranked No. 8 in the nation, giving UCLA another top-10 victory on its résumé. UCLA’s next game will come against a scrappy Purdue team.