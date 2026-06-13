Mounting Final Four Expectations Force UCLA Basketball Into Crucial Modern Crossroads
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UCLA is one of the true top-tier programs in college basketball, contributing plenty of entertaining championship-caliber teams and players, and the greatest college basketball coach of all time in John Wooden.
The Bruin basketball legacy puts plenty of pressure on those who wear the uniform to live up to the accomplishments of the greats who came before them, but lately, it hasn't lived up to those tremendous expectations, and pressure is mounting for it to return to the top.
UCLA's Last Championship
UCLA has an NCAA record 11 men's basketball national championships to its credit, with 10 coming during its glory years under Wooden. However, it's been a struggle to get back there since he left, and UCLA has only reached the title game three times since his tenure ended, posting a 1-2 record.
It's now been 31 years since the Bruins last won the title. There are plenty of program's who have gone longer, but with the standards UCLA has set for itself, time is ticking on a return to glory. And the first step is returning to the Final Four.
Final Four History
UCLA has made 19 Final Fours in its history, with 13 appearances coming under Wooden's watch. Larry Brown and Gene Bartow also got them there, and Jim Harrick coached the Bruins to a national championship in 1995. Yet since Harrick's departure, UCLA has reached the national semifinals just four times.
Its other most successful run came under Ben Howland in the early/mid 2000s, when the Bruins went to three consecutive Final Fours and lost a championship game, and the last appearance came during a Cinderella run in 2021 under the current coaching staff.
Since The Last Final Four
It's now been five years since UCLA went to a Final Four, meaning multiple recruiting classes have come and gone without reaching the national semifinals. In that time, the Bruins have made four additional NCAA Tournament appearances, only reaching the second weekend twice.
Even their best team that won 31 games during the 2021-22 season, tied for the most since the program's three consecutive Final Four teams, couldn't make it past the Sweet 16.
But what seems to be making it worse is the recent underachievements. The Bruins have started the last two seasons as a top-25 team but stumbled to a 7-seed for the NCAA Tournament just to be eliminated in the second round. That won't cut it for the UCLA program, and a return to the Final Four must happen soon, or the Bruins will have to hit reset again.
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Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.