UCLA's Dent Now Has Interesting Role Following Historic Effort
If there is one player who can confidently say he has saved UCLA’s season more than once, it is Donovan Dent.
There are certainly other candidates, but when you look at what Dent has done in the last two games against No. 10 Illinois and USC, a clear pattern emerges. In those two games, he totaled 44 points and 22 assists without committing a turnover.
Dent's Impact
This season, Dent is averaging 13.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He is also shooting 41.5% from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range. While his 3-point percentage may not stand out, it has shown improvement in recent games.
Against USC, Dent shot 5-of-6 from beyond the arc, marking one of his best shooting performances of the season. While he still has a ways to go to return to the form he showed at New Mexico — where he shot 40.9% from three — this was a clear step in the right direction.
If Dent can begin knocking down 3-pointers consistently, UCLA becomes significantly more dangerous. Tyler Bilodeau is already a reliable scoring option, but if Dent adds efficient perimeter shooting, it gives opposing defenses far too many threats to contain.
What truly makes Dent one of the elite guards in the country is his playmaking. His 7.2 assists per game rank sixth nationally, and he has embraced a facilitator-first role this season. That approach has worked well for both him and the team.
When both his passing and scoring are operating at a high level, Dent is arguably the best player on the floor. If he can sustain this production through the end of the season and into the NCAA Tournament, UCLA has the potential to make a deep run.
With Dent emerging as UCLA’s primary option, defenses will be forced to stretch themselves thin. Bilodeau has been the team’s leading scorer all season, but if opponents focus too heavily on him, players like Dent, Skyy Clark and Trent Perry can step up and fill the gap.
The main concern for UCLA remains its defense, which has been inconsistent. While Dent cannot control that aspect entirely, he has taken full command of what he can influence — and that is starting to pay off.
The top transfer from last offseason has lived up to expectations. However, if he cannot maintain this level of play, questions about UCLA’s ceiling could quickly resurface.
Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.