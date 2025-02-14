Bruins Baseball Preseason Watchlist Breakdown
The UCLA Bruins are just hours away from the start of their 2025 season as they prepare to host the Cal-Poly Mustangs at Jackie Robinson Field on Friday night. Being their first season in the new conference,
On Wednesday, the Big Ten released its preseason Players to Watch List. Below were the three Bruins who were recognized:
SS - Roch Cholowsky (So.)
Cholowsky was a certified star for the Bruins in his freshman season a year ago. He was the only player to start all 52 games and manned the shortstop position exceptionally well with a .921 fielding percentage and just 14 errors throughout the entire year.
Cholowski contributed with the bat as well, swinging a team-high .308 batting average and leading the team in almost every offensive category: slugging (.500), at-bats (198), runs (38), hits (61), home runs (8) and total bases (99).
There is no surprise he was named a second-team All-American and All-Pac-12 honorable mention. Cholowsky will surely be the guy many will look to lead the charge this season for UCLA.
RHP - Cody Delvecchio (Jr.)
Delvecchio is heading into his third season in Westwood, recovering from a sophomore season that ended with an injury, He is back to full strength for his junior year and will look to be the shutdown bullpen arm that can help the Bruins win games late.
Before the injury that cut his season short in late March, Delvecchio made 16 appearances, hurling an impressive 2.42 ERA over 26 innings of work. He struck out 27 batters while walking just 11 and did not allow an earned run in his first seven appearances of the season.
The Mission Hills, California native was heavily incorporated in his freshman season, earning 36 appearances while repping a 4.20 ERA across 45 innings. His experience as a young player within this program is a reason why will be regarded as one of the top pitchers for the Bruins this season.
OF - Dean West (So.)
West is another blossoming star who made impressive strides in his true freshman season last year and looks to build on that going forward. Appearing in 20 games with 12 starts, West played both left and center field, slashing a .295 average with 13 hits and seven RBIs in 44 at-bats.
Despite not having the blowup season that fellow freshman Cholowsky had, West has incredible upside within his game. He struck out just eight times while walking a dozen, showing his plate discipline and ability to get on base early and often.
The Bruins finished 19-33 a season ago, ending their time in the Pac-12 with a 9-21 conference record. They have found new life in the Big Ten and will look to have a bounce-back season against a whole new group of opponents.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.