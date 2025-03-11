UCLA Hall of Famer Makes History With Contract Extension
Big news came Monday revolving around the reigning World Series champions and a UCLA Hall of Famer. The Los Angeles Dodgers and their manager, former Bruin Dave Roberts, agreed to a contract extension that makes Roberts the highest-paid manager in Major League Baseball history.
The contract is for four years, worth $32.4 million. Coming off the Dodgers' eighth World Series title, the former Bruin now sits atop all active managers, earning $8.1 million in average annual value (AAV) while topping Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell's five-year $40-million contract worth $8 million in average annual value.
The UCLA alum had himself a lengthy career as a player himself in the MLB. Over the course of his 10-year playing career, the former Bruin had a career batting average of .266, a career wins above replacement (WAR) of 9.1 and even won a World Series ring as a player, as he was a part of the Boston Red Sox's 2004 winning season.
Roberts has been the Dodger manager since the 2016 season. Since 2016, Roberts and the Dodgers have won four National League pennants and two World Series titles (2020, 2025). Also, under Roberts, the Dodgers have finished in first eight times, only finishing in second once back in 2021.
The former Bruin has a managerial record of 851 wins and 507 losses, giving him a winning percentage of .627. The Dodgers have only added to their juggernaut of a team since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign as they look to capture yet another NL West division title under Roberts.
After seeing what Roberts and the Dodgers have been able to do since he was handed the reigns, it is not a shock at all that Roberts and LA came to an agreement on an extension. If all goes well over the next four seasons, and potentially beyond, Roberts might see his No. 30 retired in the Dodgers organization.
It is amazing to see how far Roberts has come from his days at UCLA. Not only did he have a successful playing career, but he will always be remembered for the work he has done with the Dodgers in LA.
