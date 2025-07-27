Why MLB Draftee Opted For UCLA Over Pro Ball
The 2025 MLB Draft had its fair share of shockers in its own right, but this one comes a couple of weeks later, as Pittsburgh Pirates second-round pitcher Angel Cervantes announced his intent to play for UCLA rather than sign with the Pirates.
Cervantes initially committed to the Bruins before being taken 50th overall in the amateur draft.
The righty spoke with Eric Sondheimer of the LA Times and explained why he opted for Westwood over the pros.
"No more surprises," Cervantes told Sondheimer after revealing contract negotiations with Pittsburgh fell through. "After my advisor gave me a call that the Pirates didn’t meet in the middle with my number, I was comfortable going to college. Going pro was one of my biggest dreams. I had another big dream to play for UCLA. I had a field trip to UCLA in elementary school. and by my sophomore year, I’m committed. It’s pretty awesome thinking about it.”
Cervantes will be a massive addition to UCLA's pitching rotation this season, which, on the heels of an unprecedented run in the College World Series, was something Bruins coach John Savage really wanted to improve on.
"I think our starting pitching has to get better, clearly," he said. "We've had really good starting pitching, but we have to make sure we have a couple frontline ones and twos that will carry the freight over the weekend. Several guys have a chance to be those guys.
"So there's a slot of things that you gotta still look at and say, 'you know what? we've got to get better in those areas.' And I love doing that. That's part of my job and certainly we're going to be looking at a lot of different things."
Where Cervantes Drew Inspiration
One of the 17-year-old's biggest inspirations in his decision to go to college was UCLA's star shortstop, Roch Cholowsky. Cholowsky is another example of a player Savage keyed in on early in high school and turned into a star.
Instances like that are why Savage was awarded yet another extension with the program following their run in the postseason this year.
Cholowsky had a stellar year, being awarded Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, the Brooks Wallace Award, District 9 Player of the Year, Perfect Game USA Player of the Year, Baseball America Player of the Year, D1Baseball Player of the Year, ABCA First Team All-American honors, Baseball America First Team All-American honors, NCBWA Second Team All-American honors, finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy and semifinalist for the Golden Spikes Award, all in his sophomore season.
The rising junior is projected to be the top prospect in the 2026 MLB Draft and was right by Cervantes' side when he took his official visit.
