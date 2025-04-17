Bruins Steady the Ship Behind West, Levu, Resilient Bullpen
Tuesday night’s loss to No. 6 Oregon State was never going to define No. 10 UCLA’s season. It did, however, serve as a reminder of both the challenges that await in the postseason and the foundation the Bruins have built heading into the final stretch of conference play.
The final score told a clear story. UCLA fell 7-1 to the Beavers, managing just four hits. But beyond the scoreboard, there were steady performances that continue to anchor this team’s identity.
At the top of that list is sophomore left fielder Dean West. He reached base twice and extended his hitting streak to 12 games, continuing to be the Bruins’ most dependable sparkplug.
West's third-inning single set up UCLA’s only run of the night, and though the rally stopped there, his approach at the plate remains a bright spot in a lineup that went quiet.
Following West in the third, sophomore shortstop Roch Cholowsky moved him to third base with a productive flyout before sophomore first baseman Mulivai Levu drove him in with an infield single.
It was a small moment in an otherwise frustrating night, but it marked Levu’s 50th RBI of the season. That number speaks volumes about his presence in the middle of the order.
Levu has delivered with runners on base in nearly every series this spring, and that kind of production gives UCLA a consistent offensive cornerstone as it eyes a postseason run.
On the mound, the Bruins relied heavily on their bullpen, and the group responded. After Oregon State’s five-run fourth inning put the game out of reach, UCLA’s pitching staff locked in and delivered five consecutive scoreless frames.
The Bruins’ relievers threw five consecutive scoreless innings to close out the game. That stretch was not enough to erase the deficit, but it prevented the night from spiraling and gave the pitching staff something to build on heading into the weekend.
That composure speaks to the depth and maturity of a unit that has quietly become one of the team’s biggest strengths.
The most notable performance came from redshirt junior right-hander James Hepp. Making his first appearance since the 2023 season, he returned from injury and struck out two in a clean inning of work.
Hepp's command and poise were unmistakable, and his availability moving forward gives Coach John Savage another trusted option in late-game situations.
Though UCLA’s offense never found its rhythm, and Oregon State capitalized on one big inning to pull away, the Bruins did not fold. They stayed composed on the mound, played clean defense the rest of the way, and continued to get production from their most reliable bats.
With a ranked road series against Oregon now on the horizon, the Bruins will have another opportunity to test themselves against high-level competition.
