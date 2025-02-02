Is Former Bruin Gerrit Cole Still a Top-10 Pitcher in MLB?
The UCLA Bruins produced one of the best baseball players in the world in starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, Gerrit Cole. Cole has been a mainstay in the MLB since debuting with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2013. Now, with over a decade in the league, is he still considered one of the best?
There is no doubt that Cole was once the best pitcher in baseball. Striking out 326 batters in 2019 with the Houston Astros, he was untouchable during his tenure in the space city. After signing a long deal with the Yankees, Cole's production has been riddled with injury.
Returning last season, Cole played in 17 games for New York, he surely wasn't performing as the Cy Young caliber he once had. Going into his age 34-35 season, Cole still has A+ stuff to lead the Yankees as their ace on the mound.
MLB.com's recently ranked of each position's Top-10 players -- Cole landed at No. 8. He dropped in the rankings from the No. 1 spot that he held going into the 2024 season.
The MLB possesses some of the best athletes in the world, and when looking at how pitching has changed over the years, it pays to be a successful pitcher of any kind in Major League Baseball. Now that Cole is aging, he may not be able to pack as much heat in his fastball as he did in the past.
However, the number eight ranking gives Cole plenty of room to improve for the next season. predicts Cole will finish his 2025 campaign with a 9-5 win/loss record and an ERA of 3.35 while striking out 135.
If Cole can stay healthy for a full 32 or 33 starts for the Yankees, it could be a close race for the Cy Young Award. Last season, Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal won in commanding fashion, but with a full season of Cole, the race should give both Skubal and Cole a run for their money.
Pitchers and catchers are set to report to Spring Training on February 12, as the MLB season continues to get closer and closer.
