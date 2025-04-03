Former Bruin Kreidler Chimes in on 'Torpedo Bats'
The 2025 Major League Baseball season is underway as baseball fans anxiously wait for their favorite team to come home so they can support them. Only this season, a new baseball bat has taken the early days of the season by storm by their abnormal shape around the barrel.
They are being referred to as "torpedo bats," as select New York Yankee players have started using the bats in the games. Some fans have taken to social media to reveal their disdain for the new bat, claiming that it gives the batter an advantage in the batter's box.
The true reason that the bats have caused mixed emotions was how dominant the Yankees were in the first game they starting using them, where they defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 20-9, hitting nine home runs in the game.
While some players have been interested in trying the new bats, others are just fine sticking with ole reliable so to speak. For former UCLA Bruin infielder and current platoon man for the Detroit Tigers Ryan Kreidler, the bats have intrigued him.
“It was the first time I saw one, but apparently, guys have been using them for a couple of years," the former Bruin said, per The Detroit News. I’m intrigued. I think it’s very personal, just like anything. There’s a lot of crazy golf equipment out there but not every golfer uses it."
The UCLA product brings up a good point. If the bats are deemed acceptable by the MLB, there is no issue with using them. But just because they are legal to use doesn't mean every player has to use them. For Kreidler, perhaps if he falls into a slump later in the season, he will consider switching bats.
"I’ll definitely think about getting one,” he said. “I don’t see any downside to trying things out and seeing what happens. But I haven’t ordered any yet.”
Kreidler has started his season for the Tigers mainly playing in center field as the club didn't expect their main center fielders to both be out due to injury. In five games played so far this season for the former Bruin, he has recorded three hits in 15 at-bats, which correlates to a .200 batting average.
Be sure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE