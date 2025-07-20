Former Bruin Jake Bird Returns Shaky From All-Star Break
Former UCLA standout and current Colorado Rockies reliever was having a career season out of the pen for the first half of the MLB season. After stacking a few rough appearances, Bird returned from the All-Star break against the Minnesota Twins and got shelled.
In 1.0 innings, Bird gave up three earned runs on three hits and a home run in just 20 pitches. This brings his season ERA up to 4.09, which has been on a steady increase since early June, where he reached a season low of 1.41 and then immediately gave up a three-spot in his next appearance.
Bird has allowed an earned run in all but one appearance in July. In six appearances this month, the former Bruin has pitched 3.2 innings and has allowed 11 hits, 9 earned runs, two homers and two walks. His July ERA is 22.09, which is far from the all-star level play he was having up until midway through June.
Bird's stellar play early in the season garnered tremendous reported attention from other ball clubs desperate for a bullpen arm like his ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The Rockies could get some solid prospects in a deal for Bird. Suggested suitors include the Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Yankees among other contenders looking to bolster their bullpens for the rest of the season. That may not be the case anymore, especially if he's going to continue to struggle like this.
Bird was a standout ace for the Bruins in his three seasons at UCLA, none better than his senior year in 2018 where he boasted a Pac-12-leading 2.17 ERA, finishing the year with a 7-4 record. His performance on and off the mound earned him an Academic All-American Third Team selection, the first Bruin since 1988 to earn those honors, and an All-Pac-12 selection.
Bird was drafted by the Rockies with the 156th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. This is Bird's fourth season in Colorado and is easily his best. He never had below a 4.33 ERA season in his first three years and is currently on pace to have one of the best reliever seasons in the National League.
