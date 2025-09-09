Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Sept. 9
The Los Angeles Dodgers kept their one-game lead in the NL West with a win over the Colorado Rockies on Monday, and they’ll look to keep that going with youngster Emmet Sheehan on the mound on Tuesday.
Sheehan (3.59 ERA) has pitched well in the 2025 campaign, and he’s certainly the better starter in this matchup with German Marquez (6.19 ERA) on the mound for Colorado.
The best betting sites have the Dodgers as a massive favorite in this game, but can they cover the run line after a rough year against the number?
Let’s dive into a prediction for this game – and my favorite prop bet – on Tuesday night.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Rockies +1.5 (+121)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-147)
Moneyline
- Rockies: +255
- Dodgers: -327
Total
- 9 (Over -117/Under -103)
Rockies vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Colorado: German Marquez (3-12, 6.19 ERA)
- Los Angeles: Emmet Sheehan (5-3, 3.59 ERA)
Rockies vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 9
- Time: 10:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet LA, COLR
- Rockies record: 40-104
- Dodgers record: 80-64
Rockies vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Max Muncy to Hit a Home Run (+350)
Can Muncy get hot after landing on the IL? This is a great spot for him against Marquez, and I shared why in today’s best home run picks – Daily Dinger – for SI Betting:
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy came off the injured list on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, working a walk in four plate appearances.
Muncy comes into this game with 17 home runs, but most of them have come against right-handed pitching (15), as he’s posted a .284 batting average and .972 OPS against them this season.
Now, Muncy has a matchup that he’s dominated in his career: Colorado starter German Marquez.
Marquez has a 6.19 ERA this season and has allowed 16 homers in 22 appearances, and he’s allowed four homers to Muncy in his career. Overall, the Dodgers star is 8-for-34 (.235) with five extra-base hits and a .959 OPS against Marquez.
This could be a spot where Muncy makes an impact after a lengthy IL stint.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
So far this season, these teams are 28th (L.A.) and 29th (Colorado) when it comes to covering the run line, so I’m avoiding a side on Tuesday with the Dodgers set as massive favorites.
Earlier this season, Sheehan allowed four runs in a win over the Rockies (11-4), while Marquez gave up 13 runs in just 4.2 innings of work against L.A. He allowed seven runs in 0.2 innings in his first start and six in four innings in his second start.
That leads me to the OVER, as the Dodgers are third in MLB in runs scored while the Rockies have the worst team ERA in the league.
The OVER is 38-31-3 when the Dodgers are at home this season, and they’ll like rock Marquez (6.19 ERA) once again tonight.
Pick: OVER 9 (-117 at DraftKings)
