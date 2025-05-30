2-Time World Series Champion to Join UCLA's Hall of Fame
On Thursday, UCLA Athletics announced nine new members who will join its Hall of Fame, and former Bruin infielder, most notably known for his tenure with the San Francisco Giants, Brandon Crawford, was one of them.
Crawford was drafted out of UCLA by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft. Making his Major League Baseball debut in 2011 at the age of 24, Crawford strung together a 14-year career, 13 with the Giants and one with the St. Louis Cardinals. Crawford retired from the MLB following the 2024 campaign.
The accolades speak for themselves for the newest UCLA Baseball Hall of Famer. During his career in the pros, Crawford totaled 1,404 hits, a career .249 batting average, and hit 147 home runs. Crawford was well known for his fielding abilities, winning four Gold Gloves with an overall career fielding percentage of .974.
The former Bruin is unlikely to make the MLB Hall of Fame due to his stats, but his tenure with San Francisco is some of the more memorable for Giants fans. Crawford was a member of the 2012 and 2014 World Series championship-winning squads, having been called up a year following the Giants' 2010 World Series victory.
"As a Bruin, he helped lead UCLA to three-straight NCAA Regional appearances for the first time in school history and was an NCAA Regional All-Tournament selection in 2008," UCLAbruins.com wrote of Crawford.
"As a freshman, he earned first-team Freshman All-America honors from Baseball America, and he was an All-Pac-10 selection in 2007. He led the Bruins in hits and stolen bases in 2006 and 2007. He finished his collegiate career with a .319 career batting average, 230 hits, 20 home runs and 136 RBI. He still ranks third in UCLA history with 13 career triples."
Crawford will join Gerrit Cole and Chase Utley, who he played against in the MLB during his career, as a UCLA Hall-of-Fame member. An illustrious group of worthy baseball players has made the UCLA Hall of Fame, and they are adding another in Crawford.
Perhaps Crawford will join the Giants organization in the future to assist in off-field baseball-related activities and decisions.
