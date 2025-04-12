Savage Makes History as He Leads Bruins to Steady Climb
UCLA coach John Savage continues to solidify his legacy as one of the most accomplished leaders in college baseball.
With a recent win over San Diego, Savage notched his 700th career victory at UCLA, becoming just the second head coach in program history to reach that mark.
Now at 702 wins with the Bruins, Savage stands behind only Gary Adams on UCLA’s all-time wins list. Adams, who led the program from 1975 to 2004, finished his storied career with 984 victories.
Savage’s milestone comes during a season where UCLA has surged into national contention. Ranked No. 10 in the country and riding a dominant stretch of form, the Bruins have won 19 of their last 22 games.
They enter the weekend at 26–6 overall and 10–2 in Big Ten play, sitting at the top of the conference standings in their inaugural season in the league.
Savage took over the UCLA program in 2005 and has since built it into one of the most consistent and respected programs in the nation.
His .599 winning percentage is the highest of any UCLA coach with more than 100 games at the helm, a testament to nearly two decades of sustained excellence in Westwood.
He also guided the Bruins to their first-ever national championship in 2013 and has developed dozens of Major League Baseball draft picks during his tenure.
Before arriving at UCLA, Savage began his head coaching career at UC Irvine, where he collected 88 wins over three seasons. Including that stint, his career total now stands at 790 victories.
UCLA returned to conference play this weekend with a home series against Washington. The three-game set at Jackie Robinson Stadium continues Saturday at 2 p.m. and wraps up Sunday at 1p.m.
Regardless of Friday’s result, the Bruins are well-positioned to keep climbing both the Big Ten and national rankings.
While the program’s focus remains squarely on the path ahead, Savage’s recent milestone offers a moment to reflect.
It marks not just a number, but a body of work defined by elite player development, sustained success, and a commitment to building one of the premier programs in college baseball.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 to never miss another UCLA breaking story again.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.